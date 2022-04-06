Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief

COLLEEN SLEVIN
·2 min read

DENVER (AP) — The Denver suburb where police officers and paramedics have been charged in the death of a Black man in 2019 ousted its reform-minded police chief Wednesday, faulting her management of a department at a time of rising crime and officer departures.

However, lawyers for Vanessa Wilson, who became chief in Aurora in 2020 after the death of Elijah McClain gained new attention amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd, said she was the victim of a campaign to damage her reputation by conservative city council members who opposed reforms.

Last year, the city signed an agreement with State Attorney General Phil Weiser to make changes aimed at ending a pattern of racially biased policing and excessive force. Before that, Wilson also acted quickly to discipline and fire officers accused of misconduct, including officers who took and shared photos appearing to mock McClain's death.

“In an effort to justify getting rid of Chief Wilson, the City and Council have engaged in a conspiracy to leak misinformation to the media and falsely attribute responsibility for the department’s long-standing historical problems to Chief Wilson,” Wilson's lawyers said.

City Manager Jim Twombly said Wilson excelled in her community outreach work in Colorado's third-largest city but he said he fired her because of concerns about her leadership and management of the department. He declined to give specific examples other than a backlog of thousands of crime reports, with the potential to delay investigations and arrests, that he said he first learned about last month. A report on the findings of a city-commissioned independent audit on the records backlog was issued Tuesday.

Twombly also said he had ongoing conversations with officers in the department and was concerned about the number of officers who have left. When asked by a reporter, he said he was concerned about the rise in crime in the community but he did not attribute that to Wilson.

“It really comes down to a lack of confidence on my part for her to be able to lead the department,” he said.

Twombly said Aurora would continue to uphold its consent decree agreement with the attorney general, signed in November, but some were skeptical.

“Aurora is already regressing soon after the ink has dried on the consent decree,” said Qusair Mohamedbhai, who represents McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, and Kyle Vinson, a Black man who was shown on video being pistol whipped by an Aurora police officer last year.

The state lawmakers who represent Aurora, all Democrats, issued a statement saying Wilson’s firing will set back efforts to eliminate “the department’s longstanding pattern and practice of racist policing.”

"Her firing in the middle of these efforts sends a terrible message to the police force and to the community about Aurora’s commitment to reforming these practices,” they said.

___

AP journalist James Anderson contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired

    Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has been fired after two years as police chief. The city manager said a change in leadership is necessary. A news conference is set for 11 a.m.

  • Baltimore's top prosecutor granted delay in criminal trial

    A judge on Tuesday granted a request by Baltimore’s top prosecutor to postpone her trial on federal criminal charges stemming from her purchase of two Florida vacation homes, court documents show. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was scheduled to go to trial next month on charges of making false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase the houses. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted the request Tuesday and rescheduled the trial for Sept. 19.

  • Four Tulsans arrested in Kansas, deputies find trash bags filled with pot, guns, and $24k in cash

    Four Tulsans have been arrested following a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Kansas.

  • Yemen truce met with hope and caution

    ABU DHABI, UAE — Weeks of intense diplomatic efforts led by the UN and U.S. have yielded a truce in Yemen.Why it matters: The immediate result of the truce has been the easing of a fuel crisis and greater freedom of movement, which will likely bring relief to Yemenis struggling with one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backstory: A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015,

  • Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

    A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera, one of seven jurists on the state's Court of Appeals, is barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October, court officials said. The Court of Appeals is New York's equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another

    Officers shot and wounded a man early Tuesday when he charged at them with a knife after he killed a construction worker with the worker's own stolen truck, crashed into the lobby of a Houston high-rise and then stabbed someone else, police said. The suspect carjacked the 59-year-old construction worker's truck shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said. As the victim was walking to the office of the luxury apartment building west of downtown where he had been working, the suspect ran him over and then crashed into the lobby of the building, which is still under construction but is 30% occupied, police Chief Troy Finner said.

  • Thomas Sankara murder: Ex-Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré found guilty

    Burkina Faso's former leader Blaise Compaoré is found guilty of complicity in killing his close friend.

  • Redford Democrat charged on drunken driving allegation, did not inform speaker of arrest

    This is Cavanagh's second arrest related to operating a vehicle under the influence, according to Livonia Police Department records.

  • Minnesota prosecutor says no charges in police raid that killed Amir Locke

    (Reuters) -A Minneapolis police officer will not face criminal charges for fatally shooting a 22-year-old Black man during a no-knock raid on an apartment in February, state and local prosecutors said on Wednesday. Even though the dead man, Amir Locke, was a victim, there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against Mark Hanneman, the member of the Minneapolis SWAT team who fired the shot, according to a statement from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman. The killing, one in a nationwide string of incidents that has prompted outrage over law enforcement's treatment of racial minorities, highlighted the potential for violent interactions when no-knock warrants are issued.

  • Same-sex parents living in Alachua County grapple with increase of anti-LGTBQ bills filed

    Freedom for All Americans says 12 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced by Florida lawmakers this year alone.

  • Durham Filing Reveals New Evidence against Clinton Lawyer Michael Sussmann

    Sussmann allegedly failed to disclose his clients, including Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, to the FBI when he offered information in 2016.

  • Residents of Black Tennessee Town Fire Back In Court Against State’s ‘Hostile Takeover,’ Calling It Racist, Unconstitutional

    The Tennessee comptroller’s attempt at a hostile takeover of the predominantly Black town of Mason has been scaled down to temporarily monitoring its financial operations […]

  • Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November

    Peter Neal proposed to Naomi Biden near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring

  • Ghislaine Maxwell siblings ‘profoundly shocked’ by judge’s rejection of retrial

    Family says it is ‘optimistic’ about chances on appeal after controversy over juror in first trial Kevin Maxwell, Christine Maxwell, Isabel Maxwell and Ian Maxwell, the brothers and sisters of Ghislaine Maxwell, in Manhattan in December 2021. Photograph: Peter Foley/Rex/Shutterstock The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell said on Tuesday they were “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British former socialite convicted on sex-trafficking charges, despite revelatio

  • Former state official faked pregnancy twice

    Robin Folsom was the former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency.

  • Estill County music teacher resigns

    Tyler Clay Morgan resigned from his job as a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School Monday after facing controversy for writing, "you are free to be yourself" on a classroom board.

  • Three South Florida victims tied to JCC shooter Carl Watts. All were working moms.

    Police say Carl Monty Watts Jr., 45, gunned down his wife, Shandell Harris, 30, at a Jewish community center pool in Northeast Miami-Dade on April 3, 2022. He’s now facing a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

  • Family of Walter Scott, man shot eight times by a police officer, wants him to be remembered

    The family of Walter Scott wants him to be remembered during national conversations surrounding victims of law enforcement violence. Scott, […] The post Family of Walter Scott, man shot eight times by a police officer, wants him to be remembered appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Famed federal women's prison under investigation as 5th worker charged with sexual abuse of inmates

    The prison in California, formerly home to well-known actors and one of the nation's few all-female federal prisons, has come under scrutiny.

  • Disney’s latest Florida attraction: Affordable housing

    As Orlando rents skyrocket, Disney will hire a developer to build around 1,300 housing units on Walt Disney World’s property.