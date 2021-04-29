Denver truck driver forgives police officer who crashed into him: ‘He was doing his job’

Dom Calicchio
·1 min read

A Denver police officer facing charges in a wrong-way crash received some support from an unlikely source this week: a truck driver who suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Christopher Cordova says he’s willing to forgive Officer Jacob Marsh, who was arrested Tuesday on a possible felony charge of vehicular assault, according to FOX 31 of Denver.

"He was doing his job," Cordova told the station, referring to the police officer. "Do I think the gentleman needs to lose his job over this situation? I don’t."

MORE THAN 200 SEATTLE POLICE OFFICERS QUIT OVER THE LAST YEAR, MANY CITING ANTI-POLICE ENVIRONMENT

Marsh was traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone in an unmarked vehicle April 13 while pursuing a driver who was heading in the wrong direction down a street, court documents say, according to FOX 31.

Along the way, the police officer crashed his vehicle into Cordova’s work truck. The officer suffered a broken hand while Cordova suffered his injury, the station reported.

But Cordova claims the crash was an accident, not a crime, FOX 31 reported.

"If you can’t forgive, you can’t move on and you can’t grow," Cordova said. "That’s my belief."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marsh is on unpaid leave while investigators determine whether he had permission to pursue the suspect. If convicted of the charge against him, he could face up to three years in prison, FOX 31 reported.

Recommended Stories

  • House passes bill prohibiting businesses and others from requiring vaccine passports

    Businesses, schools and government entities across Florida will be barred from asking anyone to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination under a bill passed by the House and sent to the Senate for final approval Wednesday.

  • 19-year-old killed in Rock Hill shooting identified, officials say killing self-defense

    The deceased man, 19, threatened to kill others, police and prosecutors said.

  • SC man broke into home, held woman at gunpoint, tried to get her nude, deputies say

    The man attempted to disrobe the victim with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Kentucky man drove car into a lake when confronted by law enforcement, officials say

    A Nelson County man attempted to avoid sheriff’s deputies Tuesday by driving his car into Willisburg Lake, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

  • Human remains found stuffed in partially buried freezer in remote Alaska woods

    Human remains have been found stuffed into a freezer that was discovered in the woods in a remote part of Alaska. The incident occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Monday, April 26, when Alaska State Troopers received a report of a partially buried freezer that was discovered about 100 feet into the woods near the eastern Alaskan town of Tok, according to a statement released by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. When the Tok-based Troopers responded to the scene to conduct their investigation they discovered that there were human remains inside of the freezer.

  • Our reactions to Chiefs’ trade to acquire QB Patrick Mahomes four years later

    Looking back at our initial reactions after the Kansas City Chiefs made the trade to draft Patrick Mahomes.

  • Man Arrested for Brutally Stomping on Head of Asian American Man, 61, in Manhattan

    The details: Jarrod Powell, 49, was charged with two felony assault counts when police apprehended him at around 2:45 a.m. following the Friday attack on Yao Pan Ma near Third Avenue and East 125th Street, NBC New York reported. Police found Powell after being told that he was spotted at a shelter near the scene of the incident. The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the attack.

  • Fact check: No, police aren't only killing Black people in blue states

    The claim that police are only killing Black people in blue states is false. Such shootings are actually more common in red states.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Millions of people are missing their second COVID-19 doses, and that has experts worried about herd immunity

    Individuals might miss their second dose appointment for various reasons, including fear of potential adverse reactions or scheduling conflicts.

  • Royal Caribbean is building the new world's largest cruise ship - see the Wonder of the Sea

    The ship will begin setting sail in March 2022 from Shanghai and Hong Kong to hot Asia destinations like Taipei, Tokyo, and Busan.

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea eye foreign ministers' meeting in May: media

    The United States, Japan and South Korea are arranging a meeting of their foreign ministers during the G7 meeting in the United Kingdom next week, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong are expected to affirm their cooperation on dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development, according to the newspaper article.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."