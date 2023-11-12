Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival returns for the 15th year
In honor of Veterans Day, over 600 Coloradans honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country at Denver's annual Veterans Day Run, Parade and Festival.
In honor of Veterans Day, over 600 Coloradans honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country at Denver's annual Veterans Day Run, Parade and Festival.
Score extra savings at Target, Home Depot, Adidas, Nike and more!
My journey from being a humble immigrant to becoming a marine and, subsequently, a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the American Dream in action. According to the SBA, veterans are roughly 45% more likely to form their own business compared to people who haven’t served in the military. Veterans own almost 2 million businesses and employ over 5 million Americans.
Despite their exceptional sacrifice and service to our country, many military veterans have a difficult time transitioning to civilian life. For many, the central challenge is around navigating the community-based services that were generally provided for you while in the military. Many HR leaders believe vets are rigid, “agentic,” and lacking in emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills.
A Reuters investigation into SpaceX has uncovered more than 600 injuries going back to 2014, at multiple facilities across the country. Workers who spoke to the publication said CEO Elon Musk prioritizes getting to Mars over safety protocols.
Henderson sustained an ankle sprain Nov. 1.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
Running back Dylan Sampson accidentally forced the fumble as Milton went to throw.
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
THL co-CEO Scott Sperling warns pulling off a soft landing — an ideal scenario in which the Federal Reserve curbs inflation without triggering a severe downturn — will be "very, very difficult."
Netflix has revealed a bunch more games that subscribers will soon get to play at no extra cost. They include indie hits such as Braid, Death's Door and Hades.
Sherrone Moore let his emotions fly after Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.
We toured Nissan's Zama Collection Hall and saw some of the most amazing automotive specimens in the history of Nissan, Datsun and Prince.
Go hands-free at a sweet discount — and give someone special in your life something worthwhile in their stocking.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
It'll also help keep your stove clean! Use Yahoo's exclusive discount code to save on the kitchen tool with 29,000+ Amazon fans.
Follow the entire UFC 295 card live from Madison Square Garden in New York City right here on Yahoo Sports.
Dbrand announced a limited drop of two mechanical keyboard keycaps to coincide with its 12th anniversary. One is a pyramid that replaces the Escape key, while the other has a sassy message and replaces the Enter key. They're selling through NovelKeys.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Netflix has given The Witcher fans their first look at a new animated film that's set to hit the streaming service in late 2024.