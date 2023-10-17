Denver weather: 80-degree highs on Tuesday
Tuesday temperatures will be well above average with even more sunshine on the way. Dave Fraser forecasts 80-degree temperatures for Denver.
Tuesday temperatures will be well above average with even more sunshine on the way. Dave Fraser forecasts 80-degree temperatures for Denver.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) Halloween dinnerware and decor, delivered right to your doorstep.
A 1959 Austin A135 Princess DM4 long-wheelbase limousine, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said in September — in the wake of his hand-picked CEO's sudden departure — that the logistics company needed to get its house in order. It started with Petersen rescinding dozens of employment offers and looking to lease out the company’s office space as it looks to get costs under control. The layoffs, which began October 13, are the latest drama to ripple through the company since Dave Clark resigned as CEO last month and Petersen, once again, reclaimed the top leadership post.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
It's early innings in Q3 earnings season, but results from 32 companies in the S&P 500 indicate the earnings recession may be ending.
Score a 43-inch Fire TV for $190, a Dyson-esque stick vac for nearly 80% off and so much more.
Fans swear by the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these!'
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Historically high profit margins have been a controversial issue in recent years.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
Netflix has set an official premiere date for its reality show based on the hit dystopian drama Squid Game. The winner of the televised contest will receive nearly 5 million bucks.
With fantasy basketball drafts happening all around, this article offers a quick overview on what to do with each first-round position in fantasy drafts.
Join your favorite Marvel characters and fight the forces of evil, save Hyrule, or terrorize Los Santos — it's your choice.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents the three centers he's staying away from in fantasy drafts this NBA season.
No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington headlines another loaded day of action on Saturday.
September’s CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.57% this week from 7.49% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Learn how to apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness to wipe out up to 100% of your outstanding loan balance.