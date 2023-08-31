Denver weather: Another day in the 90s
With plenty of sunshine, Denver weather temperatures will make it back into the 90s on Thursday with a light wind.
With plenty of sunshine, Denver weather temperatures will make it back into the 90s on Thursday with a light wind.
The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.
Dow futures rose 120 points, buoyed by Salesforce gains, amid muted trading on the other gauges with the Fed's preferred inflation data on deck.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Sambhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.
Signify, the Philips spinoff known for its Hue lighting products, has announced a new category for the brand that puts it in direct competition with companies like Ring and Nest.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Barbie drove resilient consumption during the summer. Without them, the consumer slowdown may weigh on the economy.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
Canelo Alvarez will meet Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 and is at least open to the idea of meeting pound-for-pound No. 1 Terence Crawford.
Plus, stock up on the beloved brand's water bottles, cups and more for up to 30% off.
Lewis was a frequent target of criticism from Lakers fans and allegedly built a burner account to defend himself on social media.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Check out the track-focused 2023 BMW M4 CSL, in all its carbon fiber glory, in this Autoblog Garage Video. Would you want to live with these seats?
Meg Ryan, queen of romantic comedies in the '80s and '90s, returns to the genre in upcoming film "What Happens Later." Here's why she left Hollywood.
Available as a plug-in hybrid (Hornet R/T) or with a turbo-4 (Hornet GT), this little Dodge SUV packs a serious punch but forces you to pack light.
Plus, save over 60% on a set of popular Cuisinart knives — you'll get six for $25!
Grab a bottle to try for yourself while it's on sale.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
It has more than 2,800 five-star reviews.