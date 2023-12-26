Denver weather: Blizzard warning for the plains, overnight snow showers in the metro

TechCrunch

Cisco announced this morning that it intends to acquire Isovalent, a cloud-native security and networking startup that should fit well with the company's core networking and security strategy. Isovalent has helped develop eBPF, a key open source technology that gives developers deep insight into the operating system layer, typically Linux, but also Windows, while Cilium, another open source project created by the startup, gives visibility into cloud native applications. Tetragon is the company’s open source security visibility component.