Denver weather: A dry and warm stretch ahead

TechCrunch

Cruise is planning to build a winterized version of the Origin, the company's autonomous vehicle model that is purpose-built without a steering wheel or pedals. "A couple of years from now, we'll have a new version of our vehicles coming out that is adapted for cold weather," said Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Cruise operates a commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco and in Austin, as well as a free service in Phoenix.