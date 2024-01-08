Denver weather: First look at latest conditions, what to expect today
Temperatures start in the teens and 20s this morning, and snow will begin to clear out in Denver by the afternoon Monday.
It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time, and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 AM EST Monday.
Samsung’s CES 2024 TV rollout is here. Although the company typically reserves finer product details for later, it offered us a quick rundown of its 2024 television lineup ahead of its press conference on Monday.
Not even flopping is working for the Eagles in the first half of a division game against the Giants.
'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of nearly 18,000 five-star fans.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
The durable look-alikes can hold their own through even the worst winter storms, shoppers say.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game.
A 2004 BMW 745i E65 7 Series luxury sedan, found in a wrecking yard near Denver, Colorado.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Commanders game.
Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
Lawmakers will return to Washington Monday for another confrontation over spending that could prove to be the most complicated shutdown fight yet.
First up, I scooped the news that former Anthemis Group partner Ruth Foxe Blader has started her own firm, Foxe Capital. Joining her in the new venture, which will also be exclusively fintech-focused, are former Anthemis investment associate Kyle Perez and former principal Sophie Winwood. What was a bit unusual about the move, though, is that she will still be investing on behalf of Anthemis, at least for the first year, essentially deploying the rest of the capital of the vehicle she was hired to manage in 2017.
Friday's jobs data from December showed a hotter labor market than economists expected — which could spook investors set on a March rate cut from the Fed. But these numbers might not shake that March narrative.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
The fit is 'quite shocking and magical,' reported a fan.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” are the top nominated films at Sunday's Golden Globes.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.