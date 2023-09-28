Denver weather: How many more sunny days ahead?
Denver’s weather will stay sunny with above-normal temperatures for a while. Liz McGiffin forecasts which parts of Colorado will see rain chances.
Denver’s weather will stay sunny with above-normal temperatures for a while. Liz McGiffin forecasts which parts of Colorado will see rain chances.
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s $835 million drawing are 292,201,338 to on — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
The longtime Guardians manager is expected to retire after this season.
According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company formerly known as Twitter will be profitable by early 2024. "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," Yaccarino said on stage at the Code Conference.
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
Judge Tanya Chutkan rejects a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump that she recuse herself from his federal election interference case.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Say goodbye to national-themed weeks and say hello to new co-host Alison Hammond.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
It works fast to revive pilled fabrics, from sweaters to sofas.