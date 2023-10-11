Denver weather: Some metro sunshine with snow in mountains

TechCrunch

TikTok today is introducing a new feature that will allow its users to post directly to the video platform from a range of popular editing apps, including Adobe's AI-powered video editing software Premiere Pro, its AI creativity app Adobe Express, as well as others, including Twitch, SocialPilot and ByteDance's CapCut. The new offering, Direct Post, is actually aimed at the developers of third-party apps that want to integrate more closely with TikTok and builds on TikTok's existing "Share to" integrations which allowed third-party apps to publish to TikTok along with their own hashtags. With Direct Post, however, apps not only have the ability to post video content directly to TikTok's platform, they can also take advantage of other options, like the ability to set captions, audience settings and more within their own platform, then send information through to TikTok with a single click.