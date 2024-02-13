Denver weather: Mild weather continues Tuesday

TechCrunch

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has finally set up shop on TikTok. Despite controversy in Congress over the app, TikTok is an indispensable tool for presidential candidates to reach young voters, experts say. “I wasn’t surprised at all to see that the campaign launched a TikTok account, because it would genuinely have been such a waste to go through this cycle, and a lost opportunity, to not be on that platform,” said Annie Wu Henry, a digital communications strategist who has managed social media for several political campaigns.