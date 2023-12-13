Denver weather: Slick roads with low visibility

TechCrunch

The FCC has made a final denial of Starlink's application for $885 million in public funds to expand its orbital communications infrastructure to cover parts of rural America, saying the company "failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service." As previously reported, the money in question was part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion-dollar program to subsidize the rollout of internet service in places where private companies have previously decided it’s too expensive or distant to do so. The $885 million was first set aside for Starlink in 2020, corresponding to the company's bid on how much connectivity it could provide, at what cost and to which regions.