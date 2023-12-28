Denver weather: Sunny and pleasant to end 2023
The outlook is quiet for several days heading into the weekend. Pinpoint Weather's Dave Fraser has the Colorado forecast for the New Year's holiday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. Behind closed doors, senior officials from Modi's administration went further, demanding Apple soften the political impact of the warnings, Washington Post reports.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Kohl was beloved in his native Wisconsin for saving the Bucks from leaving the state with his $18 million purchase of the team from Jim Fitzgerald in 1985.
Workers can contribute more to retirement accounts in 2024 — plus some rules relaxed on taking emergency withdrawals.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
JAC Motors, a Volkswagen-backed Chinese automaker, unveiled the first mass-produced EV with a sodium-ion battery through its new Yiwei brand. Although sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density than lithium-ion, its lower costs, simpler and more abundant supplies and superior cold-weather performance could help accelerate mass EV adoption.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Researchers from Linköping University in Sweden developed a ‘bioelectronic soil’ that can speed up the growth of plants in controlled agricultural farming environments.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
