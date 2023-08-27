Denver weather: Warmer Sunday, chance for showers
Denver weather this workweek will start off cool and wet ahead of sunshine and the return of highs in the 90s.
Denver weather this workweek will start off cool and wet ahead of sunshine and the return of highs in the 90s.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
Wear these 'silky soft and cool' cuties to the cookout and beyond.
Scrub Daddy, Mr. Coffee, plus facial steamers, cooling eye masks and an awesome shaved ice machine: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Snag a popular electric toothbrush for 60% off, a massage gun for $27, and more great deals.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
The Federal Reserve has been "attentive" to the stronger-than-expected economic data and it could bring more interest rate hikes.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
It's ridiculously versatile.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Holloway holds numerous UFC records, including most significant strikes landed in UFC history (3,122) and the highest significant strike differential in a single fight (plus-312).
The Diamond Dazzle Stik is for all of us lazy girlies out there who love Tide-To-Go.
As part of their Labor Day Sale starting today, REI is currently offering an enticing 20% off sale on any one full-price YETI product
Internet users in the European Union are logging on to a quiet revolution on mainstream social networks today: The ability to say 'no thanks' to being attention hacked by AI. Thanks to the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), users of Meta's Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap's Snapchat can easily decline "personalized" content feeds based on "relevance" (i.e. The changes apply to major platforms in the EU but some are being rolled out globally as tech giants opt to streamline elements of their compliance.
Google ha started rolling out the ability to manage the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor device through the public preview version of its Home app.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.