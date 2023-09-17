Denver weather: Warmer weather returns to start week
Denver weather will take a turn and warm up starting Sunday. Dave Fraser forecasts when temperatures will start rising again.
Denver weather will take a turn and warm up starting Sunday. Dave Fraser forecasts when temperatures will start rising again.
The head of the nation's third-largest bank said the changes won't be 'universally popular' within Citigroup.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Goodbye 'Marshmallow Man'...Hello, 'thin puff.'
Propane garage heaters are a cost-effective way to stay warm year-round. Propane costs less than gas and the heaters can be used in any part of the house.
Hey, friendly people, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that aggregates the top tech news over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Apple's iPhone and other related announcements, the MGM hack and Tesla's Cybertruck reemerging with an updated interior. Also on the agenda is payment processor Square facing an outage, California considering a ban on autonomous trucks and the tumultuous canning of supply chain startup Flexport's CEO, former Amazon consumer chief Dave Clark.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Adored by 18,000+ fans, these cuties feel stable thanks to an anti-slip sole.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
"Our hair is our crown, and to be in a space where our hair isn't only tolerated but celebrated for its beauty is essential," says one mental health expert.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
With this delightfully devilish decor (and a bowl of king-size candy), you'll be the most popular home on the block come Halloween.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.