Denver Zoo to open preserve in Weld County focused on breeding efforts, animal care

The Denver Zoo is opening a preserve in Weld County focusing on breeding efforts and animal care.

The zoo announced Thursday that it will soon be opening The Lembke Family Preserve, a 570-acre facility that will allow the zoo to expand its conservation breeding efforts, according to a news release.

This is the first time the zoo has been able to expand beyond its 84-acre main campus in Denver. Prior to this expansion, the zoo has been limited by its "urban campus with a finite geographic footprint," according to the news release.

The Lembke Family Preserve will not be open to the public and will primarily provide space for animal breeding and care.

“The Lembke Family Preserve represents the start of a new era for Denver Zoo and will dramatically expand our capabilities for our animals and Colorado wildlife as we build it out in the coming years,” Denver Zoo President and CEO Bert Vescolani said in the news release. “We are deeply grateful to the Lembke family for their generosity and mutual understanding that saving wildlife for future generations requires a dedicated community of donors, members, partners and neighbors.”

The Denver Zoo will be opening the 570-acre preserve in Weld County called The Lembke Family Preserve, visualized in this image provided by the zoo.

Construction on the preserve is underway, with the first phase under development, according to the news release. The new facility will be developed in two phases.

The first phase involves expanding the zoo's current Species Survival Plans breeding efforts, providing "more space for its growing animal families and the potential to add new species to its program," according to the news release. The added space will also give the zoo a greater capacity to hold or shift animals and for temporary relocations for habitat maintenance or renovations on its main Denver campus.

In the second phase of the project, the facility will be transformed into a conservation center "focused on conservation breeding and wild reintroduction of species that are threatened or endangered in Colorado and beyond," according to the news release.

The zoo said the Lembke family is one of the donors who participated in the zoo's $75 million "Into the Great Wild Open" fundraising campaign to support animal care, wildlife conservation, new facilities, habitats and educational experiences, according to the release. The campaign is ongoing, and more information can be found at denverzoo.org/greatwildopen.

"Denver Zoo has been part of our family tradition since the late 1950s," donor Bob Lembke said in the news release. "Both Carol and I loved visiting the old zoo of our childhood, and we took our kids there many times. It’s always a special family outing. With the stewardship provided to endangered species by the Zoo through The Preserve, we hope that the Zoo can be part of our family for generations."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Denver Zoo to open The Lembke Family Preserve in Weld County