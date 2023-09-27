Denver7 Gives viewers donate $12,000 to help relocate Happy Dog Ranch

TechCrunch
“The aim of Intrinsic is to democratize the access to robotics,” Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic, told me at TechCrunch Disrupt last week, where she appeared alongside Brian Gerkey, director of Open Robotics, which was recently acquired by Intrinsic. The acquisition of OSRC - the commercial arm of Open Robotics - received a mixed reception across the industry, in part because the messaging around the acquisition was a little fuzzy. Intrinsic clarifies what parts it bought and which parts stayed part of the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), which remains independent.