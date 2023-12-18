Denver7 Holiday Storytime with Jessica Crawford- Day After Mention 6AM

TechCrunch

VF Corporation, the U.S.-based owner of apparel brands including Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, has confirmed a cyberattack has impacted the company's ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas, one of the biggest retail events of the year. The Denver, Colorado-based corporation said in a filing with federal regulators that the cyberattack, which the company first detected on December 13, saw hackers disrupt the company's operations "by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data," implying a ransomware attack. VF Corp. said in its filing that the retail stores it operates globally are open, and that consumers can purchase available merchandise online.