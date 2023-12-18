Denver7 Holiday Storytime with Jessica Crawford- Day After Mention 6AM
Denver's Jessica Crawford led Storytime at Christkindlmarket on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
VF Corporation, the U.S.-based owner of apparel brands including Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, has confirmed a cyberattack has impacted the company's ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas, one of the biggest retail events of the year. The Denver, Colorado-based corporation said in a filing with federal regulators that the cyberattack, which the company first detected on December 13, saw hackers disrupt the company's operations "by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data," implying a ransomware attack. VF Corp. said in its filing that the retail stores it operates globally are open, and that consumers can purchase available merchandise online.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Demand worries and oversupply are keeping a lid on oil prices. That dynamic may play out into 2024, say analysts.
One five-star reviewer said it “goes on as smoothly as my more expensive brands.”
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy basketball slate for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.
It's sleek, convenient and it can give your phone's battery a much needed boost the next time your flight is delayed.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.
The season of giving is in full swing. Here's a guide to the best types of items to donate for toy drives, and what and who are usually forgotten.
Brock Purdy leads the NFL MVP race, but others still are in the mix.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
Mason Rudolph will try to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt in Week 16.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
Apple will be halting sales of its Series 9 smartwatch, TechCrunch has confirmed. The news, shared by 9to5Mac, follows an October ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), owing to a patent dispute with California-based med tech firm, Masimo. The move goes into effect through the online Apple Store at 3 P.M. this Thursday (December 21), with retail locations ceasing sales December 24 -- just ahead of the holiday.
With the release of Apple tvOS 17, Apple TV devices now support native VPN apps. One of the first to take advantage is the renowned NordVPN, as there’s now an app for Apple TV.
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Michigan the week before Christmas as the EV truck appears to be making its way to the public.
We're about to see what happens when an industry built on failed bets suddenly has to pay back its debts.