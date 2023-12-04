Denver7 Things To Do: December 2-3, 2023 Saturday 7AM
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Time's running out to finish your gift shopping.
Creeping doubts about a Fed shift to cutting interest rates are taking the wind out of the rally's sails.
Tyreek Hill explained that Tua Tagovailoa didn't throw a bad pass.
The sales just keep coming! You'll also find $18 earbuds, a bestselling Ninja air fryer discounted by $20 and more.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
The A's, Royals and Rockies have the best odds to land the top pick in next year's MLB Draft.
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags is on sale for $80 at Amazon, matching the deal price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Recent efforts by Meta to grow Threads' install base have been working. According to a new analysis of app store trends, Instagram Threads is now outpacing X, formerly Twitter, at least in terms of new downloads. App intelligence firm Apptopia indicates that, although Threads' daily downloads had been declining since September, things have shifted in the opposite direction over the past week or so.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
If we take note of what the criteria actually is — which coach's team exceeded expectations most, not who's the flat-out best coach — then it's hard to argue Shane Steichen's body of work.
The pair are evenly matched and putting up similar numbers so far this season with Holmgren shooting better from 3-point range and looking more polished off the dribble.
Stanley, one of the most viral brands of the year, is still hosting its Cyber Monday sale. Get its best-selling insulated mugs, bottles and more for super cheap!
The Jaguars are big favorites against the shorthanded Bengals.
McCord threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season as Ohio State's starter.
Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.
The 2024 Chevy Trax is a small SUV that delivers exceptional value, sharp style and surprisingly good driving manners.
“I ain’t going to lie, I was in that zone all week long,” Samuel said. “Of course they beat us in the NFC championship, and then at the end of the day, talking trash, it’s just part of the game."
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Move over Bruce Dickinson, SNL Host Emma Stone is coming for your cowbell in a fan-favorite sketch.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.