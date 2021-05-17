Denver's anti-gang program looks for fresh start amid rising violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Frank
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver is re-evaluating its $1 million anti-gang initiative amid rising violence and questions about its approach.

Driving the news: The Gang Reduction Initiative of Denver (GRID) is rebranding to clarify its role and seeking new community partners for its prevention efforts, said Nicole Monroe, the program's director.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • GRID issued three requests for proposals — which closed May 5 — to find city nonprofits that can operate in the community to reduce shootings, mediate conflicts and work with hundreds of youth who are most likely to join gangs.

  • The top objective for all of three is to reduce the level of gang violence.

  • One proposal creates a pilot intervention effort specifically aimed at girls and women aged 12 to 24 at high risk of becoming involved in gangs.

The backdrop: A newly published book, "The Holly," from investigative journalist Julian Rubinstein, revealed significant problems with the city's intervention program and policing that only furthered tension in the Five Points and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods.

  • The city's violence prevention grants went to organizations that employed active gang members, Rubinstein found.

The big picture: A change in leadership is driving the shift at the 11-year-old program, which is housed in the city's public safety department. Monroe, who took the helm in September after the former director departed, saw a need for a restart.

  • "There was an opportunity for us to revisit existing partners, connecting with those who might have left ... and getting away from any past drama and refocusing on what the true issue is," she told Axios.

The intrigue: The latest grant applications make clear that any person who "promotes, furthers or assists" in any gang criminal conduct cannot work as a violence prevention coordinator.

  • In evaluating the new grant applicants, Monroe said she will "take their past into consideration" but the program also believes "that people can change."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation fears magnified after consumer prices soar

    Data: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios VisualsLast week's Consumer Price Index reading is putting increased focus on the Federal Reserve's laissez-faire stance, drawing concern from new critics and making old ones even more boisterous. What we're hearing: "Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner," former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers tells Axios' Hans Nichols and Mike Allen. "With more inflation signs sooner than I would have expected."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"One should be more concerned about inflation than one was several months ago.""There are many reasons for thinking that demand will increase substantially and lead to more inflation."Background: Summers warned earlier this year that the U.S. could see "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation" due to rapid increases in government spending combined with the Fed's unprecedented easy monetary policy.The big picture: Inflation worries and real-world price increases are starting to impact various parts of the economy, slowing down and even shuttering businesses.In Atlanta restaurants like Waffle House have started closing their doors to customers during business hours owing to "unprecedented staffing and supply chain challenges."By the numbers: Data last week showed the Consumer Price Index jumped 4.2% from a year earlier in April, the fastest since 2008.The big jump in CPI combined with the Fed's determination to keep interest rates low has led to the lowest real Fed funds rate since 1980.Of note: That rate doesn't account for the additional downward pressure on rates from the Fed continuing to pump $120 billion a month into markets through its quantitative easing bond-buying program announced in March 2020.What to watch: The inflation worries hit Wall Street as all three major stock indexes had their worst week since Feb. 26 despite big gains late in the week. "Not only are [last] week’s events a warning sign of how uncomfortable inflation prints can become but also a warning sign of how overbought equity markets have become," Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a managing director at JPMorgan, said in a note.Where it stands: Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said Wednesday he was surprised by the CPI report, but insisted during a talk at the National Association for Business Economics conference that the central bank continues to believe high inflation readings will be temporary and that the Fed will keep its policies in place to provide support for the labor market.The last word: "The traditional role of the Fed is to remove the punch bowl before the party gets good, right?" Summers tells Axios. "They have announced that their new policy is to remove the punch bowl only after they have clearly seen a number of people staggering around drunk."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Minneapolis' civil unrest drove a huge spike in graffiti across the city

    Minneapolis is struggling to keep up with a spike in graffiti over the last year, driven by the civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd.Why it matters: Graffiti can often look bad, but it also costs a lot for private property owners and government agencies to clean up.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Reports of graffiti were up 16% across the city in 2020, and so far, they're up another 55% in 2021. You can check out annual data, but note that 2017 is an outlier due to a University of Minnesota graffiti project. The intrigue: "Tagging" — a repeated name or symbol — often drives graffiti. It accounts for about two out of every three reports, according to city data. But political and emotional messages have been driving the increases over the past year , said co-Clean City coordinator Michelle Howard. "A lot of our increase is pertaining to the civil unrest and the protesting and the [Derek Chauvin] trial," she said. More than 2,400 reports of graffiti came in during March and April, when the trial was happening.How it works: Minneapolis Public Works receives reports of graffiti through 311. Then the city sends someone out to photograph the property. If it's on public property, it will issue work orders to remove it.But for private property, the process takes longer. Staff sends property owners a letter, giving them a removal deadline. If they don't act in time, the city sends a contractor and then bills them.The cost for a contractor to remove a 16-square-foot graffiti marking ranges from about $74 to $87. Between the lines: Public Works has limited staff and has been falling behind on processing and compliance, said Angela Brenny, the other Clean City coordinator. That is why you might be seeing more graffiti, particularly around Lake Street, which was ground zero for civil unrest last year. "We get staff pulled off to do other things, but we don't ever get additional staff for backlog," Brenny said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Suspicious' brushfire in Los Angeles grows to more than 1,300 acres

    More than 1,000 people were under evacuation orders, and residents in 130 other homes were told to prepare to flee.

  • Refugees arriving in US unlikely to exceed cap set by Trump

    President Joe Biden, under political pressure, agreed to admit four times as many refugees this budget year as his predecessor did, but resettlement agencies concede the number actually allowed into the U.S. will be closer to the record-low cap of 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump. Refugee advocates say they are grateful for the increase because it’s symbolically important to show the world the United States is back as a humanitarian leader at a time when the number of refugees worldwide is the highest since World War II. But they’re frustrated, too, because more refugees could have been admitted if Biden hadn’t dragged his feet. “About 10,000 to 15,000 is what we’re expecting,” said Jenny Yang of World Relief, adding that Biden's inaction for months after taking office in January was “definitely problematic."

  • Puerto Rico is in a femicide crisis. Its women fear becoming statistics.

    The killings of Keishla Rodriguez and Andrea Ruiz have spurred intensified protests to hold accountable a system that failed to protect women, many of whom had sought help.

  • UN human rights chief: Crisis in Gaza, Israel "has deteriorated at an alarming rate"

    United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Saturday called for a de-escalation in fighting between Israel and Hamas, warning that the crisis "has deteriorated at an alarming rate."Why it matters: Bachelet said that actions carried out by both the Israeli military and Palestinian militants may amount to violations of international humanitarian law and therefore may be considered war crimes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday following violence in Jerusalem over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers.At least 140 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children, according to Palestinian health officials. Nine people, including two children, have been killed in Israel. The UN said Friday that at least 10,000 people in Gaza have been displaced. An Israeli airstrike on Saturday flattened a building housing the offices of AP, Al Jazeera and other media organizations. This week has seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. Protests have also erupted across the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed more than a dozen Palestinians, including one person the Israeli military said attempted to attack soldiers. What she's saying: “I urge both sides to ensure strict respect for their obligations under international law," Bachelet said. "Israel, as the occupying power, has a duty to ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance to the Gaza strip."“Rather than seeking to calm tensions, inflammatory rhetoric from leaders on all sides appears to be seeking to excite tensions rather than to calm them," she added. "Once again, we are seeing lives lost and terrified people being forced to flee or hide in their homes, subjected to attacks that are being carried out by both sides in what may amount to serious violations of international humanitarian law.”“Those found to be responsible for violations must be held to account.”Bachelet said Israeli airstrikes and shelling into densely-populated areas have raised concerns that the Israeli military has targeted buildings that, under international humanitarian law, do not meet the requirements to be considered as military targets.She also said that the indiscriminate firing of large numbers rockets by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups into Israel into densely populated areas may violate international humanitarian law and would be considered war crimes.What's next: The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to address the crisis, the UN said.Go deeper...Biden in call with Netanyahu raises concerns about civilian casualties in GazaUN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalates"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaJerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lockdown-weary Britons spark foraging boom

    It was once the preserve of our ancestors. Yet hunter-gatherers have advanced somewhat since the dawn of the human race and foraging has become the latest sustainable social trend among cooped-up foodies. As lockdown restrictions ease and the weather becomes warmer, Britons are finding increasingly creative ways to spend time outdoors, with foraging guided tours seeing a boom in demand. Helen Keating, a botanist at The Woodland Trust, said: "There’s been a massive general increase in interest regarding foraging. People are keen to branch out beyond picking blackberries and elderflowers and making cordials." Ms Keating, who is also the co-author of Britain's Wild Harvest, published in 2004 by Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, added: "Lockdown has only exacerbated peoples’ interest in wanting to visit woodland and engage in outdoor activities." The Woodland Trust analysed its web traffic across two periods - between January 1 to March 31 2020, and the same period in 2021 - and found a "massive increase in interest in outdoor activities". It found an increase of 36 per cent (3,448 to 4,687) of webpage hits for a wild garlic pesto recipe, as well as an eight per cent increase (2,416 hits to 2,610) on general foraging recipes.

  • China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's COVID-19 slump. Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • Sunshine State showdown: Lightning-Panthers in NHL's Round 1

    There used to be a thing called the Governor’s Cup, a trophy presented to whichever team won the annual regular season series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. It was supposed to be a way of drumming up hockey interest around the Sunshine State. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning and the upstart Panthers are about to meet in the postseason for the first time.

  • 'There was no going back': Migrants send kids into US alone

    Marely had traveled for 13 days, trekking with her mother from Central America to the busiest corridor for illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings. Then, as the 12-year-old Salvadoran girl got on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande in Texas in the middle of the night, she discovered her mom wasn’t coming with her.

  • Democracy activists plead guilty to illegal HK assembly

    Outside the District Court, democracy activists chanted slogans, posed for pictures with supporters and spoke to the media before their trial.Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Lai under a new national security law.Lai, a democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorized assemblies during anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and is among the most high profile arrests made under the security law. Lai and nine other activists pleaded guilty in the District Court to charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, China's national day, as a trial began on Monday.

  • Border Patrol fatally shoots man in California after vehicle pursuit

    This is at least the second time since October that an agent has shot and killed someone in San Diego County.

  • Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • Will Republicans back a commission to investigate the Capitol breach?

    Lawmakers faced with choice between embarrassing Trump and ignoring insurrection Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader. Members of his caucus have increasingly downplayed the violence of the Capitol attack. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters House Democrats are poised to adopt legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack, in a move that will force Republicans to either embrace an inquiry that could embarrass Donald Trump – or turn a blind eye to a deadly insurrection. The proposal, endorsed by the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, would establish a 10-member commission evenly split between Democrats and Republicans – and allow the top ranking members from each party to jointly authorize subpoenas, in addition to doing so by majority vote. Crucially, it would focus narrowly on facts and causes relating to the attack on the Capitol on 6 January by a pro-Trump mob and the interference with the peaceful transition of power. Five people died amid scenes of chaos and violence that shocked the US and the world. Whether Democrats can seize the moment and push the legislation through Congress remains unclear. The Democratic-led House is likely to swiftly adopt the bill, but it could falter in the 50-50 Senate should Republicans insist on a commission with a mandate to investigate their own political priorities. The push from Pelosi and senior House Democrats underscores their resolve to investigate Trump and hold him accountable for what they consider to be his role in inciting a deadly insurrection that shook the core of American democracy. Complicating matters is the fact that the current Congress is far more polarised than it was after the September 11 attacks, with the parties sceptical of each other’s motives. Democrats see some Republicans as complicit in fuelling the 6 January attack by perpetuating lies about a stolen election. While some Republicans, including Liz Cheney, have backed the idea of a commission, most of the party’s lawmakers say they won’t accept a proposal that could give Democrats the upper hand in determining the course and conclusions of the commission’s work. The proposal for the commission is modelled closely on the commission Congress established in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, where recommendations led to reshaping of congressional oversight authority and intelligence gathering. Negotiations over creating a commission had been stalled for months over disagreements about the panel’s structure and scope, until the top Democrat on the House homeland security committee, Bennie Thompson, and the top Republican, John Katko, announced a bipartisan agreement on Friday. Pelosi deputised Thompson to lead talks as she felt the homeland security committee was an appropriate venue, and as Katko was one of only three House Republicans to accept Biden’s election win, impeach Trump and punish extremist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for endorsing executions of Democrats, according to sources familiar with discussions. The current draft of the commission proposes an equal split on membership and subpoena power, after Republicans denounced Pelosi’s initial plan that envisioned a committee with seven members appointed by Democrats and four by Republicans. Liz Cheney, who was removed this week from the House leadership, has backed the idea of a commission. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters But the scope of the commission is still tightly focused on 6 January, with Pelosi unwilling to entertain Republicans who want its mandate expanded to cover violence during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racism. The announcement of the compromise gives House and Senate Republicans a bruising conundrum: embrace the commission, sure to embarrass Trump and spark a backlash that could jeopardise support from his voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, or effectively turn a blind eye to the insurrection. Democratic aides involved in the negotiations were unsure whether Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, would extend his support, the sources said, in part because members of the House GOP conference increasingly seek to downplay or even outright deny the violence that took place on 6 January. Democrats also note that McCarthy has since hired the former White House political director Brian Jack, who was involved in planning the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the attack – raising the spectre that either McCarthy or one of his own aides could come under investigation. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from House Republican leadership this week over her repeated repudiation of Trump, told ABC McCarthy, who spoke to Trump during the attack, should “absolutely” testify before the commission, either voluntarily or via a subpoena. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, remained mum on Friday as to whether he would endorse the commission. However, he has taken issue with its mandate, saying appointees, not House Democrats, should dictate investigation parameters. Pelosi has suggested to her leadership team in recent weeks that she would be receptive to forming a select committee to investigate the Capitol attack as a fallback, should the bill not receive sufficient support in the Senate, the sources said. But the speaker’s preference would be to create a commission, they said. Introduced two days after Trump was acquitted by Senate Republicans in his second impeachment trial, the proposal to create a commission signaled Pelosi’s intent to pursue the former president. She ran into Republican resistance, with McConnell slamming the idea as “partisan by design” and McCarthy condemning Democrats for trying to move ahead unilaterally. Even if Congress fails to create a commission, it is still likely to get some answers. Seven House committees – including judiciary, intelligence and oversight – are conducting investigations into the intelligence and security breakdowns that allowed the mob to breach the Capitol. In near-identical letters sent in March to 16 agencies across the executive branch and Congress, the committees demanded all documents and communications relevant to the certification of Biden’s election win. The investigations are similar to House Democrats’ efforts to investigate Trump during his first impeachment inquiry, when Pelosi huddled regularly with six committee chairs before the House impeached the president over the Ukraine scandal. House and Senate committees have held hearings to investigate the Capitol attack and heard from witnesses including the current and former chiefs of Capitol police and defense and national security officials. Pelosi has said all information gathered during committee hearings will serve as a key resource for either a commission or a select committee.

  • Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

    The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid civilian casualties and a shadow National Unity Government formed by loyalists of Myanmar's detained elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appealed for international help. The fighting in the hill town of Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, is some of the heaviest since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.

  • Covid-19 sparks Vegas-style shotgun weddings in New York

    Las Vegas-style wedding chapels have begun springing up in New York, as couples shun big ceremonies in favour of shotgun nuptials in the age of Covid. Before the pandemic, New Yorkers had little option but to either head to one of the five borough’s city halls for a civil service, or elope to Atlantic City in neighbouring New Jersey. Despite life quickly getting back to normal in New York - which now allows parties of up to 150 people - many no longer yearn for the huge fairytale weddings they once did. Wedding planners say the virus has forced a major rethinking on the way couples are choosing to celebrate. “I noticed that the wedding industry bubble was about to pop,” said Julie Ginta, owner of Sweet Hearts, one of several small chapels to open in the last 18 months. “Because of Pinterest, because of people seeing insane, over-the-top things, I had this feeling like ‘What’s next? Are we going to start chartering private jets?’ I really felt for those couples that felt ‘This just isn’t for me.’” Covid dealt a huge hit to the US’s massive $73 billion (£52bn) wedding industry last year, with some 80 per cent of couples cancelling their big day.

  • Broncos adding Case Cookus to quarterback room

    The Broncos adding a new quarterback to the roster. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing Case Cookus. Cookus took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Cookus went undrafted last year and signed with the Giants, but got cut before training camp. He played parts of five seasons [more]

  • Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

    The Mexican national facing trial Monday for the fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student has been portrayed by former President Donald Trump as a criminal who exploited lax immigration laws. Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, will be difficult given the extraordinary circumstances of the case. Rivera's arrest inflamed anger over illegal immigration ahead of the midterm elections, with Trump weighing in to declare Rivera guilty almost immediately and Iowa's governor calling him a predator.

  • Police: Man punches woman in wheelchair in the face on Bronx MTA bus

    The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly went up to a woman in a wheelchair on an MTA bus in the Bronx and punched her in the face.

  • Next Digital shares halted, jailed owner Lai pleads guilty to illegal HK assembly

    Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law in Hong Kong, while the tycoon pleaded guilty to taking part in an illegal protest in October 2019. The shares will remain on a trading halt ahead of a company announcement regarding the freeze in Lai's assets, including his majority stake in the pro-democracy media publisher, Next Digital said. The move against Lai's assets has raised worries about the future of Next Digital, which he has been keeping afloat with loans, although the company's CEO has said that the frozen assets have no link with its bank accounts.