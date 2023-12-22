Denver's health department shares tips to care for mental health
The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment shared some mental health tips for the holidays.
The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment shared some mental health tips for the holidays.
Holiday-related stress can take a toll on your libido. Experts offer some ways you can get it back on track.
These tips can make your holidays healthier.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Why does red wine have a reputation as being healthy compared to other forms of alcohol? Turns out, it may not be as good for you as you think.
What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Matthew Johnson-Roberson, CMU: Generative AI, through its ability to generate novel data and solutions, will significantly bolster the capabilities of robots. It could enable them to better generalize across a wide range of tasks, enhance their adaptability to new environments and improve their ability to autonomously learn and evolve.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have written to the United States’ Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, expressing concerns over the disproportionate impact tech layoffs could have on Black workers, according to a letter seen by TechCrunch. First reported by The Grio, the letter contains a list of questions regarding the steps the Department of Labor has taken to monitor the impact of tech layoffs on African Americans, its regulations around business practices and what the Department of Labor has done to ensure recent Supreme Court cases are not being used to undermine corporate DEI practices and budgets.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
"My job is to make dreams come true. It’s the challenge that keeps me alive," one designer says of creating Christmas magic on film.
Steam’s annual winter sale is upon us, offering discounts on everything from AAA titles to overlooked indie gems. It lasts from today until January 4.
Dan Titus breaks down the upcoming Christmas schedule and gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 10.
Universally flattering, waist-cinching, smoothing, slimming: This NYDJ sale is not to be missed — and you'll get the goods by Xmas.