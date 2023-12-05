Denver's next chance of snow by end of the week

Yahoo Finance

Many people have written and talked about how Munger, whom I knew and liked for more than 40 years, had a dry wit and convinced Buffett, a fellow Omaha native, to start buying good companies at reasonable prices rather than making cheap purchases of “cigar butt” remnant companies that had only a few puffs left. But I had a totally different reaction: did Munger’s death mean that I should bail out of my Berkshire Class B stock, which I bought in early 2016?