Denville man charged with threatening congregants at Deal synagogue

DEAL -- Police charged a 44-year-old Denville man with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats after he threatened congregants at a Lawrence Avenue synagogue.

Nicholas Skirvin was also charged with harassment by police after he screamed obscenities and threatened people outside the Orthodox Jewish Ohel Yaacob Congregation at about 1 p.m. Friday, July 15, police said. Skirvin is being held in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, awaiting a detention hearing, police said.

Officers went to the synagogue and interviewed the victims and learned that Skirvin had made several terroristic threats. Skirvin was found on the Fourth avenue beach in Asbury Park and was arrested by Deal officers.

Deal police Lt. Matt Sharin, Sgt Brian Egan and officers Jon Losquadro and Miguel Medina assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Deal police thanked Denville and Asbury Park Police Departments for their assistance in apprehending Skirvin.

