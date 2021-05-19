Denying Manchester heist, man gets year in Hartford case

May 19—A Bloomfield man was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for involvement in the October 2019 robbery of a cellphone from a University of Hartford student, which he had pleaded guilty to while continuing to deny involvement in a similar cellphone robbery in Manchester a week earlier.

Robert Swan, 21, received the sentence from Judge Laura F. Baldini in Hartford Superior Court after agreeing to it when he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery at an earlier hearing. The prison time will be followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

Swan had been free on $150,000 bond while the cases were pending, although his bond conditions included house arrest. Defense lawyer Patrick A. Cosgrove emphasized during Tuesday's hearing that Swan has complied completely with the bond conditions for the more than 18 months the case has been pending, according to an audio recording of the hearing.

ROBBERY SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Robert Swan, 21, of Bloomfield

GUILTY PLEA: First-degree robbery in theft of smartphone from University of Hartford student on Oct. 16, 2019

DROPPED: Charges in smartphone robbery on Rachel Road in Manchester on Oct. 9, 2019

SENTENCE: Six years, suspended after a year in prison, followed by three years' probation

As part of Swan's plea bargain, prosecutor David Zagaja dropped the charges he was facing in the Manchester case. But, during Tuesday's sentencing, the prosecutor stressed his belief that Swan had participated in both robberies, while acknowledging his compliance with bond conditions while the case was in court.

Jermaine Wilfred Cox, a Hartford man in his mid-20s, pleaded guilty in both the Manchester and Hartford robberies and was sentenced in December to two years in prison, followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to eight more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Authorities believe Swan was the driver of the car that hit the Manchester victim at high speed as the occupants fled with his cellphone in the apartment complex on Rachel Road, which runs off Oakland Street, on Oct. 9, 2019. The robbery victim reported pain in his left thigh but refused medical treatment, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer Lisa Kehoss.

Cosgrove admitted during Tuesday's sentencing that Swan was the man who took a BB gun off the floor of a car during the University of Hartford robbery on Oct. 16, 2019, putting it in his lap, in the hope that the victim would leave.

Nevertheless, Cosgrove argued that Swan was the follower and Cox the leader in the Hartford robbery, while maintaining Swan's innocence in the Manchester case.

The defense lawyer acknowledged that the current difference in age between Swan and Cox, who he said are 21 and 26, respectively, might not seem like "a big deal." But he said Swan was 12 and Cox 18 when they met, putting Cox in a position to have "a big influence" over Swan, who he said looked up to Cox.

The victims in both cases had advertised smartphones for sale online.

The defense lawyer said Cox admitted being the one who talked to the University of Hartford victim and got out of the car when they met for the supposed $500 sale, which quickly turned into a theft and rose to the level of a robbery when Swan showed the BB gun.

Cosgrove said Swan's mother has died and that her cousin had legal custody of him when he was a child — but that an aunt and his two sisters also played large roles in raising him. The defense lawyer said Swan, who has no previous criminal record, is now motivated to live up to the upbringing the women gave him.

The prosecutor also said he believes Swan to be "a good person."

The prosecutor also said he believes Swan to be "a good person."