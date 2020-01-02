Denying Professor Tenure, Harvard Sparks a Debate Over Ethnic Studies

A group of students calling themselves the “Harvard Ethnic Studies Coalition” on the steps of the Widener Library at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Dec. 15, 2019. (Cody O

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The news spread quickly, angering Latino students and others at Harvard: One of the few professors who specialized in Latino and Caribbean studies and devoted time to mentoring students of color had been denied tenure.

The students sprang into action, occupying an administration building last month and also disrupting a faculty meeting. They submitted a letter to administrators demanding transparency about the tenure process and the creation of an ethnic studies department. And on the day in December that early admissions decisions were to be released, black, Latino and Asian students protested in the admissions office, accusing the university of using them as tokens in its professed commitment to diversity, while failing to invest in academic areas critical to their lives.

It is an unsettled moment at Harvard. The university is still fighting a lawsuit challenging its use of race-based affirmative action in admissions; a district court judge ruled in Harvard’s favor in October, but the plaintiffs are appealing.

But at the very moment that Harvard is defending its use of race in admissions, citing diversity as a key component of the education it provides, students of color are saying that once they are on campus, Harvard devalues their history and experiences and fails to retain professors who support them.

Several students who testified during the legal challenge to Harvard’s admissions policies, saying it was important for the school to be able to consider race in admissions, are now among those criticizing the decision to deny tenure to the professor, Lorgia García Peña.

One of them, Catherine Ho, 20, a junior, took part in the December protest at the admissions office, where students held signs with messages like “After You Admit Us, Don’t Forget Us!” and “Want Diversity? Teach Our Histories!”

Ho, who is Vietnamese-American, accused Harvard of using her and other students who testified to burnish its image at the trial and afterward, while refusing to listen to what they said they needed in terms of resources once they got to campus.

“I am tired of Harvard using my story without giving me ethnic studies so I can fully understand what my story even means,” Ho said during the protest, to cheers from the other students. She added, “Harvard, stop using our stories when you won’t listen to us.”

Another student, Laura Veira-Ramirez, 21, a senior, was one of several who worked part-time in the admissions office, doing outreach to minority applicants or those who came from poor backgrounds or would be the first in their families to go to college.

Lately, she said, she and other students had felt uncomfortable about reassuring those prospective students that they would feel welcome at Harvard.

“We need more than just letting us in,” said Veira-Ramirez, who came to the United States from Colombia, without legal permission, when she was 3 years old. Veira-Ramirez has protection from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protected young unauthorized immigrants.

“We need resources once we get to campus,” she said, “and part of those resources is an ethnic studies program.”

The students have not been alone in voicing concern over the decision to deny tenure to García Peña. Scholars from around the country have written to Harvard’s president expressing dismay with the decision, and Harvard faculty have demanded a review of the tenure process, with an eye to whether it is undermining the university’s effort to diversify its faculty.

García Peña declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Harvard.

Lawrence S. Bacow, Harvard’s president, has declined to discuss the reasons for denying García Peña tenure, citing the confidentiality of the process. The dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Claudine Gay, has said that she wants to increase offerings in ethnic studies but believes that hiring more faculty must come first, before creating a new major. Last June, she announced that Harvard would hire three to four new faculty working in ethnic studies; the search is still ongoing. Gay also said in response to the faculty concerns that she would conduct a review of the tenure process.

Just 81 of Harvard’s 2,490 faculty members identify as Hispanic, according to Harvard’s Fact Book; the university would not say how many of those are tenured. According to a 2019 report on faculty diversity, 8% of the roughly 1,000 tenured faculty are underrepresented minorities, which includes people who are black, Latino and Native American. Of the tenure-track faculty, 12% are underrepresented minorities.