Denzel Ward’s Make Them Know Your Name Foundation Hosting a Holiday Outreach

Denzel Ward and his family’s foundation, Make Them Know Your Name, will be giving away food & gifts to kick off the holiday season

Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward’s heart health foundation, Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN), will be hosting a ‘Thanksgiving & Early Christmas’ outreach.

MTKYN will be on-site for the City of Bedford tree lighting ceremony at Bedford Commons (730 Broadway Ave, Bedford OH 44146) on Wed, Nov 23 from 6-7pm to provide food for Thanksgiving meals and some Christmas surprises to 75 (pre-registered) families from the Greater Cleveland area.

Not only will the foundation be giving away turkeys, but also two bags of sides for each family as well as Christmas gifts for the children. They’ve partnered with Giant Eagle to be able to provide this assistance to help families in need during this time of giving. “This is home for Denzel and our family. He has the unique opportunity to play for the city he grew up in, and we will always be here to help support the community,” said Denzel’s mother and MTKYN Executive Director, Nicole Ward.

Growing up, it was important to the Wards to give back during the holiday season. They are carrying on the tradition in honor of their father who passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 46. In addition to the food & gift giveaway, there will also be Heart Health education information available on site. The first 100 people to visit the MTKYN tent to learn CPR on our training mannequins and learn how to operate an AED machine will be gifted a Giant Eagle gift card.

About Make Them Know Your Name Foundation: Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN) is a heart health foundation propelled by individuals and organizations willing to act to positively impact the heart disease epidemic. Denzel Ward and his family experienced first-hand the unexpected loss of their patriarch, Paul G. Ward Jr., to cardiac arrest while he participated in a spin class. He was 46 years old. His premature death left behind a purpose and a legacy to carry on.

