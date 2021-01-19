Denzel Washington almost cried after hearing his son John David's praise for him

Jacob Sarkisian
Denzel and John David Washington together
John David Washington has followed in his dad's footsteps to become an actor. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

  • During a junket interview with Access, Denzel Washington almost cried after hearing praise from his son John David Washington.

  • Last month, Denzel Washington was named the best actor of the 21st century by the New York Times, to which John David told Access: "I think it's about time."

  • During his own recent interview with Access, the compliments were posed to Denzel, who was speechless and seemed to be on the verge of tears.

  • Washington also said to "watch out" for his daughter, actress Olivia Washington, as well as his other daughter Katia Washington, who produced "Malcolm & Marie" starring John David.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Denzel Washington was almost moved to tears after he heard the praise his son John David Washington lavished upon him.

Last month, Denzel Washington was named the best actor of the 21st century by the New York Times, who cited Washington as a "subtle and sensitive craftsman, with serious old-school stage training and blazing movie-star presence."

Shortly after that, Access interviewed John David Washington and got the "Tenet" actor's reaction to the news.

"I think it's about time. I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it so it was a very proud moment for our entire family," John David said.

It turns out that Denzel Washington never actually heard this interview himself, so his son's compliments came as a complete surprise to him when Access posed the comments to him during his own recent junket with them.

Access' Sibley Scoles told Washington what John David said, leaving Washington quite literally speechless.

"Wow. I'm speechless. I forgot what the question was but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that," Washington said, appearing to be on the verge of tears.

The two-time Oscar winner didn't rest long on the moment, however, as he told Access to "watch out" for John David's siste: "His sister is a great actor. Olivia Washington."

Olivia has appeared in several major movies, including 2013's "The Butler," and features in "The Little Things" alongside her father Denzel, who was promoting the movie during the junket.

Washington costars with fellow Oscar-winners Rami Malek and Jared Leto, who were also being interviewed at the same time. The movie follows Washington and Malek as cops hunting down Leto's serial killer.

Earlier in the interview, Denzel noted that while John David is starring in Netflix's "Malcolm & Marie" opposite Zendaya, John David's other sister, Katia, produced that movie. Katia has previously produced "Assassination Nation," "Fences," which was directed by and starred her father Denzel, and the Oscar-tipped "Pieces of a Woman" starring Vanessa Kirby.

Washington was named New York Times best actor of the 21st century for his starring roles in several critically-acclaimed movies, including "Flight" and "Training Day," the latter of which won him his second Oscar and his first best actor Oscar in 2002. He had previously won best supporting actor for "Glory" in 1990.

Read the original article on Insider

