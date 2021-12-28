Denzel Washington Reveals the Only Film of His That He Watched from Start to Finish

Denzel Washington may “stay ready,” but he still considers himself a working actor who’s always trying to get better. In an interview with “Extra,” Washington talked about his new film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” how he feels about the project and his response to being an inspiration to many young actors in the industry.

The veteran actor was quite humble when asked about how he feels about him and his career being an inspiration to many young actors. “I’m trying. I’m just a working actor like the rest of ’em and trying to learn and grow and get better at my craft,” Washington said. He even shared a mantra he has in mind when he is working on set, especially when working on a period piece like “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at DGA Theater Complex on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“In my gym, we say, ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.’ ”

He went on to say how much he has been challenged by this film and how exciting it has been to be a part of the production. “It’s Shakespeare and it’s Joel Coen and it’s Frances McDormand and it’s a challenge. And I need a challenge at this point my in my career. Artistically, I need those challenges.”

Washington went on to say that this is the only film of his own that he has watched recently in full and why. “I never look back. I’ll watch a scene if it’s on TV, but I haven’t watched a film of mine from start to finish … I don’t know when. Last film I watched from start to finish was ‘Macbeth’ in preparation for talking about it. But I don’t look back. I look forward.”

Washington even shared how he carries around a notebook and writes in it all of the time. “I got a little meditation book that I write, ya know, certain inspirational things down. Not a journal though…Thoughts and ideas and hopes and dreams.”

It’s clear he has enjoyed the challenges of making a movie like “Macbeth.” Although he is humble about himself being an inspiration to others, he very much has a method to his creativity and to working in the entertainment industry for decades.

