De'Ondre White found guilty of murder by jury
De’Ondre White has been found guilty of murder by a jury for killing Douglas Kantor in the 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street.
De’Ondre White has been found guilty of murder by a jury for killing Douglas Kantor in the 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street.
Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
Paddock is a common term in racing but is also the last name of the man who killed 60 and wounded hundreds.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fashion anarchy is fun.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
Stocks fell on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and faltering global demand.
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
From foot-peeling to teeth-whitening to face-saving, these are the items you scooped up.
The "Flowers" singer isn't touring for now, but she's found another other way to connect with her fans.
This fan favorite has specially designed holes that allow air to pass through.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft now have until March to make sure certain services comply with strict EU rules around their ecosystems. The Digital Markets Act doesn't apply to Samsung for the time being.
Meet the ChomChom: The 'holy grail' tool with over 113,000 purrfect ratings.
Stock up on your fall essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
If you’ve ever been derailed from an on-time departure by a set of lost keys or misplaced wallet, you’ll benefit from a Bluetooth tracker. Here is a list of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
China has reportedly widened a ban on the use of iPhones and other imported devices by government officials.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,300 shoppers.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
The European Union has named six tech giants whose market power it hopes to rein in by applying a new set of proactive, pro-competition rules on how these gatekeepers can operate designated "core platform services". The six so-called "gatekeepers" are: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft. The Commission says a total of 22 core platform services operated by the six gatekeepers have been designated under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).