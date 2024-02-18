DEP approves PennEnergy's request to drain from Big Sewickley Creek

ECONOMY — A controversial plan to remove millions of gallons of water from Big Sewickley Creek for natural gas development is set to move forward two years after it was first proposed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in late January approved PennEnergy Resources’ request to withdraw up to 1.5 million gallons per day from Big Sewickley Creek on private property south of Economy’s Cooney Hollow Road.

The company’s amended water management plan is active for five years.

A second permit authorizes PennEnergy to install a temporary surface water intake system at the site for use in nearby natural gas production. Withdrawals are expected to be “intermittent in nature … for a period of one to three months, followed by several months or years of inactivity,” according to the company.

PennEnergy, an oil and gas developer based in Cranberry Township, submitted its first request to take water from Big Sewickley in 2021 – initially proposing an intake of up to 3 million gallons daily at two separate Economy locations. The company said it hoped to reduce area truck traffic by transporting water from the creek to a nearby well pad by way of a temporary above-ground waterline.

Big Sewickley Creek watershed defenders, alongside state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-16, Harmony Township, insisted state regulators categorically deny the permits, citing potential threats to Beaver County recreation, state-threatened fish species and other sensitive ecosystems.

The Big Sewickley Creek watershed, a critical habitat for scores of plant and animal species, contains eight municipal parks, two sportsman associations and state game lands. It’s home to popular fishing spots during trout season and a family-friendly swimming hole near the water intake location.

The creek sees “dangerously” low water levels at certain spots in the summer months, critics noted, adding that further reductions could permanently hurt trout stocking and recreation. The Allegheny Land Trust recently acquired hundreds of acres in the area and found the watershed is home to rare species of plants, birds and fish, including the state-threatened Southern Redbelly Dace that is already sensitive to habitat loss due to low water levels.

Throughout the two-year review process, the DEP met PennEnergy’s proposals with multiple deficiency notices related to application documents, including requests to prove water retrievals will not harm instream flows or wildlife.

PennEnergy scaled back its proposal from a combined 3 million gallons a day at two locations to 1.5 million gallons a day at one location and responded to the DEP’s deficiency notices with revised applications. The company said it would limit withdrawals to 11% of the creek’s average daily flow.

The Big Sewickley Creek Watershed Association and other advocacy groups wrote more than a dozen letters to the DEP calling for the permit’s denial. Nearly 200 people submitted public comment on the plan, most of whom objected to it.

Matzie publicly opposed PennEnergy’s request in letters to former DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell, asserting the Ohio River tributary has provided generations of quality fishing, swimming and memories in the area. He said the company should find a larger alternative to the creek. For example, PennEnergy is already permitted to withdraw millions of gallons daily from the Ohio River in Freedom.

On Jan. 29, the DEP said PennEnergy had demonstrated the water retrievals would not harm aquatic life and satisfied its application requirements. The company will submit water use data to the agency monthly.

'A vital natural resource'

Matzie said Thursday he contacted DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley to express his disappointment and submit a formal request for reconsideration. He said he was “baffled” by the decision to approve the request.

“This has been an ongoing area of concern for my constituents, and a personal issue for me, going back many years,” Matzie said. “I grew up very close to the creek, playing in the water and the surrounding woods as a child. This creek is a vital natural resource for fresh water in the area, is stocked with trout, supports a variety of wildlife nearby, and in some years, parts of the creek dry up during hot summer months.”

“This large amount of water that will be withdrawn is likely to cause trauma to the ecosystem,” Matzie continued. “I believe the protection of the creek, instead of trying to fix it after it's damaged, should be the most important part of the decision-making process.”

PennEnergy representatives on Thursday said the company is “committed to safe and responsible natural gas development and has worked diligently with (state regulators) to address public comments and questions raised during the 23-month review.

“The commonwealth’s environmental protection performance standards and additional requirements in the approved water management plan ensure the protection of fish and other species, their habitat and the recreational use of the Big Sewickley Creek,” the company said.

Katie Stanley, president of the Big Sewickley Creek Watershed Association, called the DEP’s decision frustrating for those who rallied against the move.

She referenced the multiple letters sent to the DEP criticizing the methods used to measure water flow before withdrawal. Watershed advocates remain concerned about how the withdrawals could hurt downstream water quality and wildlife.

“Residents’ favorite spots are going to be impacted, including popular fishing locations and the famous swimming hole,” Stanley said. “Hundreds of community members spoke out against this, our state representative didn't want this, yet the decision was still made to grant the permit. Why don't the people who live near, recreate in and care about this creek get a say in a decision that impacts them and the wildlife they care about?"

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: DEP approves PennEnergy request to drain from Big Sewickley Creek