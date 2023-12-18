DEP cites Keystone Landfill for failure to control odor

Dec. 18—WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Notice of Violation (NOV) to Keystone Sanitary Landfill (KSL) in Lackawanna County for failure to control odors at its facility in the boroughs of Dunmore and Throop.

The action comes after the DEP confirmed landfill gas odors numerous times in the past several months.

During the months of November and December, DEP staff conducted after-hours odor patrols twice daily, including nights and weekends and were able to confirm landfill gas odors on numerous occasions. DEP staff also documented landfill gas odors during routine unannounced inspections.

"We want the public to know that DEP hears them, is conducting investigations, and is taking action according to our findings," said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. "Residents deserve to live in their community without having to smell putrid odors. This is totally unacceptable and adversely affecting quality of life. We are asking residents to continue to call DEP with odor complaints, and the Department will continue its enhanced response to make sure residents no longer have to deal with this nuisance."

DEP found KSL failed to maintain a uniform intermediate (temporary) cover over garbage at the landfill that prevents odors. The results of KSL's own surface monitoring from the months of September and October of 2023 indicate extensive areas of the landfill with excessive methane emissions, which DEP also believes is causing odor issues.

Also, during DEP's Nov. 16, 2023, inspection of KSL, strong landfill gas odors and elevated methane readings were observed in intermediate cover areas near the Casey Highway.

DEP has determined that KSL is in violation of the Solid Waste Management Act, the Municipal Waste Management rules and regulations, and KSL's operating permit.

KSL has 30 days to submit a proposed plan that corrects and prevents the violations. A copy of the NOV can be found on DEP's webpage.

In addition to the NOV, DEP suspended KSL's Settlement Accommodation Plan (SAP) in late November. The SAP allowed the landfill to add more waste to areas of the landfill that had previously been capped. This action was also in response to DEP's investigation of numerous odor complaints received and the regular confirmation of landfill gas odors offsite by DEP staff over the past two and a half months.

Residents can file complaints with DEP's Northeast Regional Office complaint line at 570-826-2511, 24 hours per day. Do not hang up when you hear the automated message. You will be connected with an operator so you can file your complaint. Residents can also file a complaint online.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.