DEP officials lift the drought watch for eight counties, including Lebanon

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today that the drought watch for eight counties has been lifted.

Bucks, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Northampton, and Perry Counties have returned to normal status, officials said in a release Friday. DEP issued the watch for Lebanon on June 15 following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

Adams, Cameron, Cumberland, Fulton and Westmoreland Counties remain in drought watch. York County’s status has been changed from drought warning to drought watch.

Drought warning will continue for Clinton and Franklin Counties, officials said.

Pennsylvania Drought Watch map

DEP officials assess information provided by public water suppliers and data on four hydrologic indicators: precipitation, surface water that includes stream and river flow, groundwater level and soil moisture.

There are normal ranges for all four indicators, officials said. Then DEP officials make drought status recommendations after assessing departures from these ranges for all indicators for periods of 3-12 months.

The DEP drought coordinator monitors the indicators along with with the U.S. Geological Survey, which maintains gauges in streams and wells in many locations across the commonwealth.

For more information about how DEP officials determine a drought watch, residents can visit www.dep.pa.gov.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: DEP lifts drought watch for Lebanon and eight other counties