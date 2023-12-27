DEP officials maintain statewide drought watch for 13 counties despite increased rainfall

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials say that a statewide drought watch will continue in 13 counties, including Lebanon, despite increasing rain over the last few weeks.

Residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use, though officials said this is not a requirement. DEP issued the watch June 15 following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

"Residents on drought warning are asked to reduce their individual water use by 10-15%, or a reduction of six to nine gallons of water per day," officials said in a release Dec. 22.

Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions, officials said.

Pennsylvania Drought Watch map

Adams, Bucks, Cameron, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, and Westmoreland Counties will remain in a drought watch. Clinton, Franklin and York Counties remain in drought warning.

DEP Officials made several recommendations to reduce water use, including running dishwashers and washing machines less often and only with full loads, taking shorter showers, watering the lawn only when necessary, repairing household leaks and setting up a rain barrel.

"Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it'll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer,” former DEP secretary Rich Negrin said in June.

DEP officials assess information provided by public water suppliers and data on four hydrologic indicators: precipitation, surface water that includes stream and river flow, groundwater level and soil moisture.

For more information about the drought watch, residents can visit www.dep.pa.gov.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Drought watch continues in Lebanon County PA despite rainfall