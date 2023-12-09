How DEP plans to punish a Port St. Lucie resort for destroying a half-acre mangrove canopy

A Port St. Lucie resort that illegally hacked about 944 mangrove trees and filled wetlands to create a beach may have to pay a $110,395 fine, replant 2,780 trees and be monitored for five years.

That would be "one of the largest proposed mangrove alteration penalties in state history," the Florida Department of Environmental Protection told TCPalm Friday.

Sandpiper Bay Resort in May cleared nearly a half-acre of shoreline along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River — a swath equal to the 951-foot-long Caribbean Princess cruise ship — then covered the nubs with sand, some of which washed into the water, state records show.

The property owner and the resort owner who leases the property initially had until Dec. 7 to respond to DEP's proposed punishment, but the state agency granted their requested extension. DEP has not told TCPalm the new deadline. Once DEP issues its final order, the resort will have 30 days to pay the fine and 90 days to begin planting the mangrove trees, according to a Nov. 9 order.

Store Capital Acquisitions LLC owns the property and leases it to Altitude Hospitality LLC, which bought the former Club Med in 2022, according to DEP and county records. Neither owner has responded to TCPalm’s multiple calls or emails seeking comment since May.

The resort previously told DEP it didn’t know Florida law protects mangroves or that it needed a permit or professional trimmer to cut them, DEP reports say.

DEP found healthy mangrove branches in dump trucks off Sandpiper Bay Resort on May 10.

DEP's proposed punishment aims to restore the destroyed mangrove canopy.

In addition to the fine, the resort must pay to plant red, white and black mangrove saplings ranging from 2-7 feet and maintain an 80% survival rate of the 2,780 saplings it must plant, DEP records show. That means it must replace trees that die to ensure there are at least 2,224 living trees.

The resort also must remove all invasive vegetation before planting the mangrove trees and use barriers, such as containment booms, to keep sand from running into the river, DEP records show.

It could take 10-15 years for the ecosystem to fully recover, said Lorae Simpson, chief scientist at the Florida Oceanographic Society, an environmental nonprofit in Stuart.

DEP will inspect the restored area quarterly for the first year and then semiannually for four years.

David Cox of Cox Pinson Environmental Solutions, a DEP-approved professional mangrove trimmer that developed the resort's restoration plan, said he suspects the agency will monitor it for longer.

“I think from a legal basis, (five years) is what’s required,” Cox told TCPalm. “I think DEP will be watching a lot longer than that period of time.”

Sandpiper Bay Resort illegally cleared the North Fork of the St. Lucie River shoreline to create a beach, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

DEP's crackdown came after a six-month investigation, sparked by a May 8 complaint from angler Jim Dirks, who told TCPalm he has fished in that area every week for 44 years.

On May 10, DEP investigators found healthy red and black mangroves in resort dumpsters and sand unloaded over the roots, with no barrier to keep the fill from washing into the river.

The 15- to 26-foot tall mangrove trees had climbed halfway up a fence near the hotel windows, pool and volleyball court, Dirks told TCPalm.DEP said it measured high turbidity in the water, which can block sunlight and kill seagrasses — the main food source of starving manatees.

The resort blamed a tornado for yanking out the trees, DEP reports say; however, the National Weather Service told TCPalm there was no twister. At worst, a tornado more likely would have removed the trees’ leaves, not entirely knocked down nearly 1,000 trees, Simpson said.

Why are mangroves important to the environment?

DEP regulates mangrove trimming because the deep-rooted trees are essential to a healthy environment. They filter water pollutants, provide wildlife habitat and stabilize shorelines to protect homes, businesses and other structures from storms.

People may trim mangroves that are 10 feet or shorter without a permit. Only DEP-approved professionals may trim mangroves that are 16 feet or taller. Only professionals with a permit may trim mangroves that are 24 feet or taller.

No one can cut mangroves to be shorter than 6 feet tall.

Hundreds of mangrove roots are seen along the shoreline of the St. Lucie River at the Sandpiper Bay Resort after the trees, protected by the state Department of Environmental Protection, were hacked down, Now, there's an open view of the river from the resort, as seen on Tuesday June 20, 2023, in Port St. Lucie. An estimated 951 feet of mangroves were cut along the 3,394-foot shoreline. The choppers had cut a swath 15 to 26 feet deep in some areas.

DEP hasn’t explained how it calculated the fine, but it's not enough to deter others from hacking mangroves, Simpson said.

“I would love to see the fee be bigger because $110,000 for some of these big corporations, that's literally nothing,” she said. “It's so important to protect these (trees). We can't have people just go and chop these down and get a slap on their wrist for 100 grand.”

Dirks agreed, and suggested fines go to environmental nonprofits. He said the resort ruined his honey hole, where fish never even bite on his line anymore.

"(The owners) should be monitored for the next 20 years, fund the Indian Riverkeeper’s salary for the next 10 years and spend $10,000 a year on the River Kidz," Dirks said. "They need to make restitution. They didn't just kill mangroves. They killed crab, shrimp, snapper and grouper.”

Katie Delk is an environmental reporter for TCPalm. Contact her at katie.delk@tcpalm.com or 772-408-5301. Check for updates at @katie_delk.

