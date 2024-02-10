DEP to remediate sinkhole on Fairmont Woman's Club lawn

Feb. 10—FAIRMONT — Third time will hopefully be the charm for a sinkhole that has appeared yet again on the lawn of the Fairmont Woman's Club lawn.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is set to fill in the sinkhole, hopefully preventing any recurrence from happening.

"It's been like that for a few years, over the last five or six, they probably filled it in," Dan Mozena, a DEP official with the abandoned mine lands program, said. "But it's bad enough now that I'm gonna have an engineer look at it with me next week. We're probably gonna' declare an emergency and then we'll take care of fixing it for them. We'll excavate it out and redo the stone wall there. That portion is sunk in and filled with concrete."

The last time the sinkhole had to be filled it was at the Woman's Club expense, to the tune of roughly $3,000.

Sinkholes can form when the roof of a mine develops cracks through which moisture can pass. This widens the crack until eventually, the roof collapses and the ground above sinks, creating holes or depressions on the surface. Mozena said this is what probably happened under the Woman's Club. Since much of Fairmont is undermined from its coal mining days, this is an environmental concern that needs to be monitored.

Mozena said his team will do 20 to 50 of these jobs in a year.

"We'll excavate it out in the form of a reverse cone to make, like a plug, so if something does settle underneath, I want the plug to support itself," Mozena said. "We'll fill it with concrete and put soil over it. But we've done projects like that and a week later, another hole shows up 30 or 40 feet away, of course."

Heavy rains, as well as snow and ice, contribute heavily to sinkhole formation. Although this iteration of the sinkhole might be repaired, it's difficult to determine if one won't appear again in the future.

Nancy Porter, president of the Woman's Club, said the sinkhole is a safety issue.

"We have visitors that come to events at the clubhouse," she said. "If anybody would walk across the lawn in the dark or something and not know it's there they could break a leg or something. So I think it's important to get it fixed."

Marcella Yaremchuk, a member of the Woman's Club, took the lead on the sinkhole repair. She said there's a little bit of water in the club's basement at the moment which probably has something to do with the sinkhole. While at the moment the basement isn't in danger of being flooded, fixing the sinkhole in the past has been expensive and this is now the third time this has happened.

"Nobody ever takes any responsibility for it, a coal company, or if it's undermined, we just don't know if God had just made that sinkhole happen or if there are extenuating circumstances," Yaremchuk said. "I don't have answers."

This time at least, the Woman's Club won't be on the hook for the repair.

