Departing passenger at Honolulu airport arrested after gun found in carry-on

Apr. 9—Transportation Security Administration officers on Wednesday discovered a.22-caliber Derringer in the carry-on luggage of a departing passenger at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

TSA officers caught the firearm using an X-ray machine during routine screening of passengers at a security checkpoint.

The discovery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday. TSA officers immediately notified the Sheriff Division of the Department of Public Safety, and deputies arrested the individual who was ticketed on a flight bound for San Francisco International Airport.

TSA spokeswoma Lorie Dankers said the gun was not loaded and there was no ammunition. She said the TSA does not provide the name of the arrestee or any details concerning the person, which would be from the Sheriff Division.

Public Safety spokeswoman Toni Schwartz said she would only provide information concerning on an arrested person if a name were provided, and that includes the offense a person was arrested on.

This was the first and only arrest this year for a firearm found in carry-on luggage.

In 2020, there was one case in all of last year.

TSA can levy civil penalties for anyone who violates these rules, which can run up to $13, 910.

The TSA said in a news release that the incident occurred on a day when departing passenger numbers from Hawaii airports had increased, particularly in Kahului and Honolulu.

Firearms can only be transported on a commercial aircraft if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, declared to the airline and placed in checked baggage.

Replica firearms are also prohibited in carry-on luggage.

TSA reminds travelers that airport security checkpoints across Hawaii are seeing significant increases in the number of departing travelers, and asks travelers to arrive at the airport two hours in advance of their flight departure.

The agency also asks passengers to consider checking in luggage and reducing carry-on bags and personal items to save time for all travelers.

Use the myTSA app to see whether an item is allowed in carry-on luggage or must be checked in.