Department of Corrections chaplain arrested on child sex offense charges in Citrus County sting

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 58-year-old Department of Corrections chaplain on multiple sex offense charges following an undercover investigation.

According to CCSO, Robert William Austin, 58, was arrested on Friday after authorities said he sent sexually explicit images to who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Members of the sheriff's office's High Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU) began the investigation into Austin as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Operation Lucky Strike.

READ: Dozens of former clients claim Tampa attorney stole thousands after shutting down law firm

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During that operation, which was conducted in March, law enforcement created fictitious profiles on several websites waiting to be contacted and solicited through online messages by these subjects. Some of them chose to send sexually explicit pictures, messages, and requests, despite acknowledging the child's age.

After CCSO confirmed that Austin had sent sexually explicit images during the investigation, they obtained a warrant for his arrest. However, he wasn't home when they arrived.

On Friday, he told the ‘juvenile’ he was fishing near Jacksonville and sent a lewd picture, according to authorities. Detectives worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Office in Jacksonville to pinpoint the location where Austin was fishing and arrested him.

"The safety of everyone in our respective communities is a common goal amongst all law enforcement of this great state," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Preying on children is despicable - especially when you are in a position of trust, and you utilize that status for vile acts. Thanks to the continuous partnerships between CCSO and fellow agencies throughout Florida, this abhorrent individual was brought to justice."

Austin was charged with seven counts of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor and two counts of Computer Pornography, among others.