Department of Corrections hosting job fairs in Somerset

MECHANICSBURG ― The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a two-day job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Laurel Highlands and SCI Somerset.

The fair will be held from 3–7 p.m. March 5, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6, at SCI Somerset Building 13, 5706 Glades Pike, Somerset.

"If you ever considered a career in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, this on-site job fair is the fastest and easiest way to get started," said Capt. Dennis Reichert, Recruitment and Retention, in an email. "We will have recruiters on-site to explain the positions and help navigate the application process. Please bring two forms of ID. We will be doing on-site interviews and issuing conditional job offers on-site."

More: Somerset County Commissioners approve change in sheriff department chain of command

Positions available include: corrections officer trainee, nurse aides, dentist, licensed psychology manager and Licensed Practical Nurse.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Laurel Highlands and SCI Somerset, visit Open Positions Laurel Highlands & Somerset.

New in 2024, the DOC has lowered the minimum age requirement for corrections officer trainee positions to 18. Previously, the age requirement for trainee positions was set at 21 years old. In addition, the department has secured a waiver of the Pennsylvania residency requirement for corrections officer job titles at all of the commonwealth’s 24 state correctional institutions. The change allows the DOC to recruit prospective corrections officers from neighboring states.

More: Amended budget including increase in taxes approved by county commissioners

"We have recently lowered the age for corrections officer trainee to 18. We also received a waiver for the Pennsylvania residency requirement so those living in neighboring states can apply," said Reichert. "No experience required; we will provide you with one year of paid on-the-job training."

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on the property. All attendees are encouraged to apply for positions before arriving at the event.

Onsite interviews will take place on the day of the event for corrections officer trainees. Bring two forms of ID.Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth's Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits. Questions can be directed to docjobs@pa.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Department of Corrections hosting job fairs in Somerset