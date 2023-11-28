Department of Corrections vehicles torched in Burien parking garage

Several Washington State Department of Corrections vehicles were set on fire inside a Burien parking garage Tuesday morning, according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric White.

At 6:48 a.m., crews from King County Fire District #2 were sent to a Community Corrections office at 15811 8th Avenue Southwest after passers-by reported four cars burning in a parking garage there.

The first crew to arrive found three cars on fire. The few employees that were inside the building had evacuated.

The fire was quickly put out but small amounts of smoke did seep into the floor above.

The King County Fire Investigation Unit is leading the probe into what is believed to be arson, based on burn patterns across the three cars and a melted gas can that was found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.