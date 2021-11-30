Department of Defense deploying military medical personnel to Michigan and New Mexico as COVID-19 support

Reuters

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls. Go, Duterte's long-time aide, had recently hinted he may pull out of the presidential contest and said the president respected his decision. "I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.