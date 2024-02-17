Department of Defense: Taylor Swift is not a psychological operation

While Taylor Swift's support for President Joe Biden's bid for a second White House term remains undetermined, the president and Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, each referenced the pop superstar this past week.

Swift’s anticipated Biden endorsement has sparked conspiracy theories about whether Swift's attendance at last weekend’s Super Bowl — where she cheered on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — was part of a plot to influence the upcoming 2024 election.

The accusations that Swift is participating in psychological operations prompted the Department of Defense to deny the claim in January and this month.

The Pentagon has denied singer Taylor Swift, seen at Sunday's Super Bowl 58 kissing her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, as being part of psychological operation.

Among the online chatter at various blogs, websites and on social media, conspiracies about Swift were broadcast in a Jan. 10 segment on the Fox News show “Primetime" in which host Jesse Watters claimed that four years ago "the Pentagon psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset."

Watters showed a partial video clip from a NATO meeting, where the presenter noted Taylor Swift was an influential person online.

“The Pentagon’s PSYOP unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combatting misinformation online,” Watters said. “So, is Swift a front for a covert political agenda? Primetime, obviously, has no evidence. If we did, we’d share it. But we’re curious because the pop star who endorsed Biden (last election) is urging millions of her followers to vote.”

Psyops, or psychological operations, use psychological tactics and techniques to influence, persuade, or manipulate. According to the Army, psychological operations employ “unconventional tactics to persuade and influence foreign allies and enemies in support of U.S. Army objectives."

Fort Liberty is home of the 4th and 8th Psychological Operations Groups, along with the Reserve’s U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command.

According to the 8th Psychological Operations Group, it provides “PSYOP in support of named and classified operations around the world protecting our homeland and our allies.”

The 4th Psychological Operations Group has five regional battalions in Central and South America and the Caribbean, the Indo-Pacific region, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and Central Asia.

The presenter in the clip aired by Watters was identified by Business Insider as Alicia Marie Bargar, a research engineer for Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory.

Bargar told the Insider that her comments were taken out of context by Watters and came from the 2019 International Conference on Cyber Conflict organized by NATO’s cyber defense hub.

Swift was also used as a celebrity example at the nonprofit Global SOF Foundation’s Modern Warfare Week symposium at Fort Liberty in November during a discussion about manipulated media, known as "deep fakes."

The Department of Defense swiftly denied Watters’ claim the same day he made them.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told Politco and The Hill that Watters’ remarks were “a conspiracy theory,” and that the DOD would “shake it off,” referencing a Swift song.

With other far-right conservatives repeating Watters’ claim and citing Swift’s NFL exposure since she started dating Kelce in the fall, Singh was more blunt in her statement to PolitiFact this month.

“Taylor Swift is not part of a DOD psychological operation. Period," Singh told Politifact on Feb. 2. 'I’m sure she has other chief priorities, as do we."

Swift has not publicly commented on the issue, but when Kelce was asked in a CBS post-Super Bowl win interview what he would say to those who claim the couple's relationship is a conspiracy, he said, laughing, "You're all crazy. Every last one of you. You're crazy."

During Watters’ January segment, his guest, former FBI agent Stuart Kaplin, pointed out that national security law prohibits psychological operations from being deployed in the U.S.

While Swift has not had any local appearances, her 2020 song “Epiphany” acknowledges her paternal grandfather’s military service with the opening lyrics, “Keep your helmet, keep your life, son/ Just a flesh wound, here's your rifle.”

Swift told Entertainment Weekly that her grandfather fought in World War II battles at Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Okinawa, Japan; and in New Guinea at Cape Gloucester and Talasea.

National Archives technician Katherine Terry found records that Swift's paternal grandfather Archie “Dean” Swift retired from the Marines as a lieutenant colonel.

Her maternal grandfather, Robert Bruce Finlay, served with the Coast Guard and Navy Reserve, according to Terry’s research.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

