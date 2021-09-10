Department of Education Civil-Rights Arm Launches Investigation into Florida Mask-Mandate Ban

Following the cues of President Joe Biden, the civil-rights arm of the Department of Education has launched a probe into Florida’s mask-mandate ban, which went back into temporary effect Friday after the First District Court of Appeals in Florida ended the pause on the measure.

The investigation will determine whether the Florida Department of Education may be denying the rights of students with disabilities by prohibiting school districts from requiring that masks be worn on their campus premises. A chain of legal battles was first triggered after Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order leaving the choice to send children to school with masks at the parents’, rather than administrators’, discretion.

