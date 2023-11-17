Department of Education employee busted for trying to grab teenage girl off Queens street: NYPD

A city Department of Education employee has been arrested for trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl off a Queens street as she made her way to school, police said Friday.

Yogeshwar Narine, 32, is facing attempted kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child charges for the Wednesday morning near-abduction near Francis Lewis Blvd. and 113th Road in Queens Village, cops said.

The suspect is a thermostat repairman for the Department of Education, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The 15-year-old girl was on her way to school when Narine approached her and tried to chat her up, investigators were told. A moment later, he grabbed the teen and tried to pull her into his SUV, but the teen managed to break free and run away.

Narine jumped into his SUV and sped off, cops said. Surveillance cameras in the area recorded his SUV leaving the scene.

Detectives were able to zero in on Narine after tracking the ownership of the car, cops said.

There is no indication that Narine knew the teen from his work at city schools, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Cops also charged him with luring a child and attempted unlawful imprisonment. It’s his first arrest in the city, police said.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Friday.