Department of Fish and Wildlife warns public of Lake Tye bird flu outbreak

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning the public of Cackling Geese that have been exposed to the bird flu at Lake Tye.

Officials say that they are continuing to monitor the situation while removing both sick and dead geese from the park.

On Nov. 5, the City of Monroe got reports from the WDFW that several Cackling Geese that had landed at Lake Tye Park were showing symptoms of bird flu.

The park has not been closed but WDFW is posting signs to inform the public.

It is unlikely for a human to get the bird flu, however, without proper hygiene, the virus can potentially evolve to spread between humans.

WDFW has provided the following tips to help prevent you and your family from getting the bird flu:

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are sick or found dead.

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning harvested birds or cleaning bird feeders.

Do not dispose of processed carcasses in the field where they could be eaten by raptors. Bag them and place in the garbage, bury, or incinerate them.

Take special precautions to ensure that all equipment (boots, clothes, vehicles, firearms) are cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of diseases.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while cleaning game.

Wash tools and work surfaces used to clean game birds with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10 percent solution of chlorine bleach.

Separate raw meat, and anything it touches, from cooked or ready-to-eat foods to avoid contamination.

Cook game birds thoroughly. Meat should reach an internal temperature of 155 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol wipes immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

If are experiencing flu-like symptoms after being around birds you are asked to contact your local health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends getting a seasonal flu vaccine every year. Officials say that this will decrease your likelihood of becoming infected.



