Department of Health reports another death of a developmentally disabled client

Jun. 29—Authorities are investigating the death of another woman who was a client in a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The state Department of Health disclosed the death of the unidentified woman Thursday — nearly two weeks after the fact — but offered few details on the case.

"The client reportedly fell, was treated at a hospital for a head injury and subsequently died on June 17," a news release states. "The department's Division of Health Improvement continues to investigate this case for any instances of abuse, neglect and exploitation in relation to the care provided to this client."

The department said the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating, though Sheriff Adan Mendoza said late Thursday he was unaware of the case and would need to look into it to provide more information.

The department also said it was referring the case to the state Attorney General's Office for further review and investigation "in an abundance of caution."

News of the death comes a little over a month after authorities arrested three women in connection with the death of 38-year-old Mary Melero, a developmentally disabled woman who was also receiving services under the state's Developmental Disabilities Waiver program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered Melero wrapped in a blanket and lying on the floorboard in the back of a passenger van Feb. 27 after an inspection at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso.

Authorities have said Melero had numerous open wounds, including chronic bedsores with exposed bone and lacerations throughout her body.

"She was found to have labored breathing and stitches on both lips," according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Angelita Chacon and her alleged accomplices. "She was described as if she wanted to speak; however, only 'tears fell from her eyes.' "

Chacon, who was Melero's primary caregiver, told authorities she was trying to take Melero to Mexico to receive medical treatment for her wounds, which proved to be extensive and required immediate medical attention.

Melero died April 7 after being removed from life support.

Officials have described Melero's death as "torture" and a "horrific case of abuse."

The incident prompted the state to launch internal investigations; reexamine old incidents of suspected abuse and neglect, including three in which a client died; and launch unannounced health and safety checks on the thousands of people enrolled in the so-called DD Waiver program.

José A. Acosta, who took over as director of the Developmental Disabilities Support Division earlier this month, said in an interview the client whose death was disclosed Thursday received an in-person wellness check April 4.

"Based on that wellness check, there was no evidence of abuse or neglect," he said.

The client reportedly fell June 9, Acosta said.

"There was a concern by the providers in the hospital about the client's condition, and so that's what led us to move along and do further investigation," he said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.