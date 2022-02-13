Department of Homeland Security deploys 500 extra staff to try and stop trucker protests from disrupting the Super Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary
Protesters of the Freedom convoy gather near the parliament hill as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa, Canada on February 7, 2022.
The planned protests are expected to mirror ongoing demonstrations in Canada and other countries.Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The Department of Homeland Security has sent 500 extra staff to California ahead of the Super Bowl.

  • The move intends to prevent disruption to the event from planned Freedom Convoy protests.

  • The planned protests are expected to mirror demonstrations in Canada, France, and elsewhere.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sent 500 extra staff to California to prevent disruptions to the Super Bowl in anticipation of trucker protests.

White House secretary Jen Psaki explained the decision in a Friday press conference.

Paski said: "On reports that this convoy is causing disruptions at the Super Bowl, the Department of Homeland Security [...] is surging additional staff to its incident command post."

Demonstrations of an American Freedom Convoy began in Canada late last month, as truckers drove to the country's capital, Ottawa, to protest COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccine mandates in the country.

The protests have since spread to other cities in Canada and attracted groups of supporters who are also at odds with the vaccine mandates.

It has inspired similar demonstrations in other countries, including France and New Zealand.

On Saturday, Canadian police cleared out Freedom Convoy protesters who were blocking the busiest bridge on the US-Canadian border for the past five days. But their efforts failed as the bridge remained blocked throughout the evening, per Canadian media reports.

US federal officials warned that a similar convoy could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday.

During the press conference, Psaki said DHS forces were working with California Highway Patrol, the LAPD, state and local authorities, to minimize the effects of the protests.

"They're taking all necessary steps to ensure that the convoy does not disrupt lawful trade and transportation or interfere with federal government and law enforcement operations," Psaki said.

According to Psaki, the additional 500 DHS personnel are "providing extensive air and maritime security resources."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Few signs of Super Bowl trucker protest, monitoring firm says

    A reported trucker protest planned to coincide with the Super Bowl appears to be going nowhere, a social media monitoring firm that has been tracking the issue said on Saturday. After media reported on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo warning of potential disruption around Sunday's Super Bowl, there was a notable increase in social media mentions about a convoy of anti-vaccine truckers purportedly planning to descend on Los Angeles. The memo drew attention amid signs that the Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, is inspiring copycat demonstrations elsewhere.

  • Cars crash, create injuries on southbound 27th Avenue in Indian River County

    Avoid 27th Avenue south of Vero Beach for a traffic crash, says the Florida Highway Patrol

  • Dow sheds 500 points Friday, stocks book weekly declines on Ukraine and inflation concerns

    U.S. stocks close sharply lower Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking weekly declines, on concerns that Russia may soon invade Ukraine and as high inflation worries consumers.

  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PTEN ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.04 on 17th of March. Despite this...

  • The past five years for Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) investors has not been profitable

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • Myanmar army defector recounts heavy losses inflicted by Chin rebels

    A Myanmar army officer who defected and fled the country has shared a rare first-hand account of intensified fighting in the northwestern Chin state.Kaung Thu Win, a captain who defected in December, has given details of battlefield losses where the military junta has faced some of the fiercest armed resistance since it seized power a year ago."At least 50 soldiers died and about 200 got injured in May to December as various armed clashes broke out in Chin state."He says he switched sides after hearing reports by colleagues of military abuses of power. Speaking from northwestern India, the 32-year-old showed Reuters his national and military identity cards.He also showed Reuters some 30 classified army documents he said backed up his version of events in Chin state, where civilians opposed to the coup have taken up arms and are working with an established ethnic insurgent group.He based his estimate of military casualties on that information.The documents, stored on his mobile device, add new details of a major clash near the town of Mindat that have not previously been reported.They provide further evidence of a growing popular rebellion against Myanmar's military rulers that has spread across the country.Four other Myanmar defectors who reviewed some of the documents said they mirrored others they had seen in terms of language, format and descriptions of combat.The former captain says his position as liaison officer meant that military documents were provided to him by staff at the regional headquarters that oversaw his frontline outpost in Chin.He said he also had access to accounts of the Mindat ambush because he was part of the military investigation into the incident.Myanmar's military, known as the Tatmadaw, has acknowledged battlefield losses, but it has not provided details.The Tatmadaw did not respond to requests for comment on events in Chin, the account given by Kaung Thu Win or the documents that he produced.The military has previously described armed groups opposed to the junta as "terrorists." "I saw circumstances in which soldiers are hated more by people, and more people get killed by soldiers. But I stayed calm and did not leave the military yet at that time because my wife was pregnant and I didn't have any connection with armed groups. Two months later, after my wife delivered our baby, I decided to defect to the other side.... The Chinland Defence Force did not trust me initially because they had doubts about a military captain wanting to defect to them. But I have convinced them. To gain their trust and show my commitment, I have handed weapons over to them." The Chinland Defence Force has confirmed that it helped the former captain to flee the country, after purchasing his weapons. "Right now, even the police are assigned to take military action, in cooperation with soldiers, for the arrest of civilians and raiding of residences. They try to recruit manpower by all means when they lose soldiers at battles. Their resources are not dramatically depleting because they order (soldiers') wives to guard bases in order to send more men to the frontline."

  • Taunting emphasis this season means Bengals, Rams better behave in Super Bowl | Opinion

    Add taunting to the list of potential X-factors that could influence the result when the Rams and Bengals tangle in Super Bowl 56.

  • No military evacuation for Brits in Ukraine - UK govt

    "There will be a big difference between what they may have seen on their TV screens in Afghanistan over the summer and what may happen over the next week or so, and that is that the Royal Air Force will not be in a position to go in and to fly people out," he said.Highlighting the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, Heappey urged British citizens in Ukraine to take notice and to leave immediately.Heappey also said Britain's involvement in Ukraine will be limited to NATO's eastern borders. "We won't play an active part in Ukraine but what we absolutely will do is stand on NATO's eastern borders to reassure our allies in NATO that at a time of acute crisis on the European continent, probably the most acute moment of crisis for 70 years, that our role within NATO is steadfast and our support for our allies is unstinting," said Heappey.On Friday (February 11) the UK government advised British nationals to leave Ukraine now while commercial means were still available and advised against all further travel to the country.

  • POLL: Do you want the Rams or Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI?

    The Arizona Cardinals aren't in the Super Bowl. Which team do you prefer to be this year's world champions?

  • Embrace or avoid? Midterms dilemma for Democrats as Biden’s ratings plunge

    For Democrats in tight re-election races, being photographed with a president whose approval rating hovers at 40% is a risk In recent weeks, some Democrats have not attended events where Biden is speaking. Photograph: ABACA/PA Images With a handshake and brief embrace, congresswoman Abigail Spanberger welcomed Joe Biden to her Virginia district last Thursday. The event was an opportunity to highlight the administration’s plans to lower the cost of prescription drugs, but it also provided an oppo

  • Canada truckers: Police start evicting Freedom Convoy protesters blocking US border crossing

    Canadian police began clearing a blockade at a bridge border crossing that has disrupted trade between Canada and the United States on Saturday.

  • ConEd to New Yorkers: Don't Blame Us for Soaring Power Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- As New Yorkers fume over sky-high electric and natural gas bills this month, the utility Consolidated Edison Inc. has a message for customers: don’t blame us.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeThe Manhattan-based co

  • Blockades on Canada-U.S. border continue as protests swell

    In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators.

  • Guest Opinion: Uncle Sam needs you to stand against the enemy within

    Millions of Americans who claim they're dedicated to following a master of love and forgiveness now also follow a person of cruelty and selfishness.

  • Wendy Williams denies Wells Fargo's allegations about her mental health, claims ‘financial exploitation’

    Wendy Williams has filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo in order to access her cash.

  • ‘Disgusting’: Republican Senate hopeful condemned over ‘showdown’ TV ad

    Jim Lamon’s ad depicts ‘shootout’ with Democrats including Mark Kelly, senator whose wife Gabby Giffords was shot in deadly attack Jim Lamon in September last year. Criticism of the ad has been swift. Photograph: Jonathan J Cooper/AP A Republican Senate primary candidate in Arizona has been condemned for a “disgusting” campaign ad in which he shoots at lookalike actors portraying Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the incumbent Arizona senator Mark Kelly. Jim Lamon, an energy executive, shared the ad o

  • Vietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15

    Vietnam will remove its COVID-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets starting Feb. 15, with no limitation on the number of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday. The Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector which accounted for about 10% of gross domestic product.

  • Crypto couple had Russian bank accounts and traveled to Ukraine to collect fake IDs, feds say — ‘Pulled from the pages of a spy novel’

    Prosecutors say there is overwhelming evidence that Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, charged in a billion-dollar crypto heist, are major flight risks and their bail needs to be rescinded

  • The NFTs They Bought From The Crypto Rapper Disappeared. Now They Want A Refund.

    In the aftermath of the DOJ’s announcement of a $4.5 billion crypto laundering scheme, NFT owners want OpenSea to stop treating their goods like evidence of a crime.View Entire Post ›

  • TD Bank freezes 2 personal accounts that had $1.1 million paid into them to support Canadian trucker protests

    The bank applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to take the funds, with the intention of returning them to the donors, Reuters reported.