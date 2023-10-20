Department of Human Services hosts community conversation on autism in Bemidji area

Oct. 19—BEMIDJI — Working in the field of autism for 20 years, Nicole Berning has seen firsthand the barriers that many families, caregivers and child care providers have faced to access disability services in rural areas.

As part of her role as the autism clinical lead for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, connecting with these communities is an important part of putting a face to leadership at the state level and effecting change in policy.

As such, DHS hosted a community conversation at Beltrami Electric on Tuesday to share resources and open a dialogue with Bemidji-area stakeholders.

"This is really intended to help share what resources are available to those with autism and related conditions," Berning said, "and then also hear from community members about what some of the barriers are to accessing services in this particular part of the state."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

With around 30 attendees, the evening covered a smattering of topics including challenges related to transportation, housing and employment.

Among real-life experiences and stories shared by community members in attendance, representatives from local organizations set up booths and presented information for the attendees' benefit.

"We hope they can meet with our community partners (in the Bemidji area), gather some resources, then we can also hear about delays in accessing services," Berning said. "We can take that back to our leadership at DHS and make sure that we can alter policies and legislation that can help bring more support and services to the area."

The

Minnesota Autism Center recently opened a branch in Bemidji

and was one resource throughout the evening. Founded in 1996, MAC provides therapeutic services to children ages 18 months to 21 years old who live with autism spectrum disorder.

According to its website, MAC's services are center-based and in-home and include occupational therapy, assessment and diagnosis services, and individual and family therapy. MAC serves around 400 clients throughout Minnesota and currently hosts 18 centers.

Veering away from its traditional model following difficulties in expanding to Bemidji, MAC partnered with the Bemidji Area Boys and Girls Club to provide therapeutic support for children with autism during the fall, spring and winter months. The Bemidji branch is housed in Calvary Lutheran Church during the summer.

"With the space that we have right now, it is limited," Bemidji site supervisor Brittany Thompson said. "If needs in the area continue to grow, we will start to look at expanding and grow into something where we would have our own center."

Other booths included Rural Minnesota CEP, North Homes Children and Family Services, Lifeworks, Disability Hub Minnesota and Beltrami County. Throughout all remarks of the night, the opportunity for collaboration hit home.

"We would love to partner with you on your journey and make it a really meaningful experience for you and your family," Marcy LaCroix, community capacity builder with Disability Hub Minnesota, said to attendees.

Among several discussion points, Berning emphasized an issue with the low number of qualified providers in the area who are able to diagnose autism in children and others across their lifespan.

"We have very long wait lists across the state, but particularly in rural parts of the state," Berning said. "We want to be able to try to increase awareness amongst the professionals who can do those types of assessments."

When the evening was all said and done, Berning noted continual work in amplifying rural voices within the broader issue of accessibility.

"From my personal experience of seeing families struggle to access the resources, I just want to give them a voice in all of this," Berning left off. "We're listening to what the community barriers are and communicating those (at the state level) to make an effective change for the future."