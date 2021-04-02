Department of Justice announces drug, identity theft charges

Apr. 2—Francis Vasquez-Familia, 33, Hazleton, will serve 80 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and used a confidential informant to purchase narcotics from Vasquez-Familia.

During a traffic stop, officers found 1,554 grams of methamphetamine and 29,000 individual doses of heroin.

Assistant United States Attorneys Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted the case.

Andres Santos, 39, Hazleton, was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing a person's identity to unlawfully obtain various government benefits.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the charges this week.

In February 2019, investigators found that Santos stole information from another individual to obtain Medicaid medical assistance and and help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Through the scheme, he collected around $11,000.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania Office of the State Inspector General investigated the case.