When the Department of Justice investigates police, here's how it works

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW325

Under a law enacted in 1994 after the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police officers, the U.S. attorney general may order an investigation of whether a police department has a “pattern or practice” of misconduct, such as using excessive force or discriminatory stops or arrests.

  • The investigation may be launched based on citizen complaint or after a high-profile police shooting.

  • If the investigation, which can take a year or more, finds no pattern, the matter is dropped.

  • If the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division finds systemic misconduct, it issues a public report detailing its findings.

  • Justice and the city or county usually strike a negotiated settlement that lists specific remedies.

  • That becomes the basis for a consent decree that is overseen by a federal judge and usually lasts two to five years, but sometimes longer.

  • Usually the court appoints a monitor who reports on the department’s progress in meeting its goals.

  • If the jurisdiction refuses to agree to a settlement, the Justice Department may sue it to force changes.

  • If the department meets its goals, the court can find it in compliance and release it from the decree.

