Department of Justice launches civil rights investigation into city of Memphis, police department

The U.S. Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department to determine whether there is a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the constitution or federal civil rights law, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee made the announcement, saying the investigation was not prompted by one incident, but by multiple reports of violence and racism by the police department.

“If there is reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory violations, we will issue a public report of our conclusions," Clarke said Thursday. "We will then aim to work cooperatively with the city and the police department to reach an agreement on remedies."

If no agreement can be reached, the DOJ can bring a civil lawsuit to seek injunctive relief.

Clarke said the DOJ has briefed Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis and Michael Fletcher, chief legal officer for the city. They have pledged their cooperation, Clarke said.

The investigation will not focus on just one area of MPD, but the department as a whole. It will include scrutiny into MPD's use of excessive force, its use of stop and search and whether MPD engages in discriminatory policing against Black residents.

The DOJ has received multiple reports of officers escalating interactions with the public resulting in excessive force, Clarke said, including using "force punitively when faced with behavior they perceive to be insolent."

Officers have also used force against people already restrained or in custody, Clarke said, sometimes resulting in "serious physical injuries."

“Other information indicates the Memphis Police Department may be using an approach to street enforcement that can result in violations of federal law, including racially discriminatory stops of Black people for minor violations," Clarke said. "Such encounters can be harmful and can also violate the law. Our review indicates that even in a majority Black city, MPD’s traffic enforcement may focus disproportionately on the Black community.”

The announcement comes more than six months after Memphis police officers tased, pepper sprayed and brutally beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.

Members of the media gather for a news conference in Memphis where Department of Justice officials are expected to make a civil rights announcement.

The U.S. Department orf Justice later said it would conduct a review of MPD's specialized units requsted by Strickland and Davis. The department would also create a guide for mayors and police chiefs across the country to follow, it said.

The Department of Justice, however, had not previously committed to a pattern-or-practice investigation of MPD, something requested by state Reps. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, and Joe Towns, D-Memphis, as well as numerous community leaders.

Clarke said Thursday that the pattern or practice investigation does not stem from just one incident, although she spoke about Nichols' death, but also multiple reports of MPD escalating interactions with civilians.

The DOJ "will work expeditiously" and hopes to have findings to share soon, she said.

Ritz said the investigation is separate from the DOJ's criminal investigations and prosecutions. It is also separate from the technical assistance provided by the DOJ's Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office, which has been working with MPD regarding use of force and de-escalation since March.

Nichols' family has filed a $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Davis, five officers who are now facing criminal charges for Nichols' death, two additional officers and three Memphis Fire Department employees.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by the city in hiring Davis, along with asserting Davis' culpability in lax hiring processes, along with the development of the SCORPION Unit's "oppression style of policing" and poor training. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Return Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The five officers charged in Nichols' death were members of the unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Katherine Burgess covers government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DOJ launches civil rights investigation into Memphis police, city